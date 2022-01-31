Food Truck Festival and Taco Fest return to Columbus in 2022

Courtesy of the Columbus Food Truck Festival Columbus Food Truck Festival 2021

Calling all Columbus foodies: Dates and information for Columbus Taco Fest and Columbus Food Truck Festival have been announced.

Taco Fest will return May 14-15 to its original home at Genoa Park for the first time since 2019.

At that scenic riverfront venue, the festival will feature tequila, Mexican beer, live music, a costume contest for dogs and, of course, tacos.

The festival is free to attend, and a portion of proceeds will go to the Ohio Restaurant Employee Relief Fund, benefitting food industry employees in Ohio who have been affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The event will also include a puppy dress-up contest benefitting RESCUEDohio, a nonprofit that helps find forever homes for shelter dogs currently in foster homes. Festival-goers are encouraged to dress their dogs in their best outfits to support the cause.

“This location is the perfect spot for taco lovers to come and spend the weekend enjoying some of the most beautiful views in the city,” say event organizers Hugo Albornoz and Sydney Kondas in a press release. “We are also very proud to be partnering with local organizations that are helping to make a positive impact on the lives of individuals throughout our community.”

Last year’s Columbus Taco Fest was held in Goodale Park and raised over $2,000 for the Ohio Restaurant Employee Relief Fund.

The 11th-annual Columbus Food Truck Festival will be held Aug. 19-21 at the Franklin County Fairgrounds in Hilliard. The event will feature more than 50 gourmet mobile food vendors in addition to arts and crafts vendors and two stages for live music.

This is the second year the festival will be held at the Hilliard location.

“We had an amazing turnout last year that far exceeded our expectations and our guests really liked the location,” says co-organizer Mike Gallicchio in a press release.

The Hilliard Historical Village, located on the fairgrounds, will host a kids play area and kid-friendly activities at the festival.

A portion of the proceeds from the festival will benefit both Ronald McDonald House Charities of Central Ohio and Music Loves Ohio.

The Ronald McDonald House partners with Nationwide Children’s Hospital in Columbus to provide housing and support for families during medical emergencies and other times of need. Music Loves Ohio helps to provide music education opportunities for underserved youth through instrument donations and other assistance.

The Food Truck Festival has raised more than $75,000 for local charities since the event started in 2011.

The Food Truck Festival takes place 4-11 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Saturday, and noon-7 p.m. Sunday at the Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard. Tickets are currently $5 for a single day and $10 for all three days. Attendees are encouraged to buy tickets in advance as this event is expected to sell-out. Purchase tickets and find more information, including food and artist lineups, at www.columbusfoodtruckfest.com.

Taco Fest takes place May 14-15 from noon to 10 p.m. on Saturday, and noon to 8 p.m. Sunday at Genoa Park, 303 W. Broad St., Columbus. More information, including food and music lineups, will be available at www.columbustacofest.com.

Maisie Fitzmaurice is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.