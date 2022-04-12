Easter events in Columbus 2022

The year may feel like its hopping by as Easter weekend approaches, but you can be sure to savor the time with a basketful of central Ohio events that celebrate and take inspiration from the holiday.

Courtesy of the Columbus Zoo and Aquarium

Eggs, Paws & Claws

April 15-16

The Columbus Zoo and Aquarium, 4850 W. Powell Rd., Powell

What better place to experience bunny-themed fun than Columbus' home to all things wild? The Zoo hosts two days of events, presented by Kroger, with costumed-characters contributing to the fun. Search for the hidden eggs throughout the zoo, watch animals enjoy their own egg hunts or take photos with the Easter Bunny throughout the weekend.

www.columbuszoo.org

Easter at The Keep

April 17, 11 a.m.-6 p.m.

The Keep, LeVeque Tower, 50 W. Broad St., Columbus

Located inside the historic LeVeque Tower, The Keep is a great place for a special occasion. On Easter, the restaurant will offer a family-style dinner including brown sugar glazed ham, deviled eggs, carrot cake and much more. The menu includes an option for kids 11 and under.

www.thekeepcolumbus.com

Get more great events: Subscribe to WeekendScene for our Watch. Read. Eat. suggestions and the chance to win weekly prizes!

Columbus Bunny Run

April 16, 8 a.m.

Franklin County Fairgrounds, 4100 Columbia St., Hilliard

This race, presented by Ohio ENT and Allergy Physicians, has options ranging from quarter-mile to four-mile distances. The quarte-r and half-mile runs include a candy and egg hunt. Participants in all races can enjoy a pancake breakfast and receive entry into the Hilliard Kids Festival following the race.

www.eventbrite.com

Easton Egg Hunt

Through April 16

Easton Town Center

The Easter bunny has visited Easton and left eggs hidden all throughout the area. Find five eggs and earn a treat from the bunny! Pick up clues from guest services and return with photos or descriptions of the eggs to claim the reward.

www.eastontowncenter.com

Photos with the Easter Bunny

Through April 16

Polaris Fashion Place

Still looking to get a picture taken with the Easter Bunny? Find the furry friend on site for photos at Polaris. Guests can also reserve a timeslot in advance.

www.polarisfashionplace.com

Cameron Carr is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.