Duran Duran, Lorde, The Lumineers to headline WonderBus

WonderBus 2022

Columbus festival WonderBus has announced its 2022 lineup, returning with top notch headlining acts. Duran Duran, nominated for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame for the first time earlier this month, will headline Friday with Lorde and The Lumineers headlining the next two nights.

WonderBus returns to the Lawn at CAS Aug. 26-28.

The festival marks rare appearances in Ohio for the headliners, all of whom previously performed at the Schottenstein Center. Duran Duran last played Columbus in 2008. Both Lorde and The Lumineers have not performed in Ohio since the release of their most recent albums.

Additional performers include Young the Giant, Coin, Meg Myers, James Bay and Cautious Clay. The Orphan The Poet, 90’s Kids and Cousin Simple are among a number of Ohio acts set to perform at WonderBus.

Duran Duran’s performance marks the festival’s extension to a three-day format for the first time. The Friday night slate will include an emphasis on innovations in mental health treatment and research. A portion of proceeds will be donated to The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center’s department of psychiatry & behavioral health and Nationwide Children’s Hospital’s On Our Sleeves movement.

“We’re thankful that the WonderBus festival, with its wonderful lineup of world-class musicians, continues to support our efforts to help people struggling with addiction, anxiety, depression and suicidal thoughts,” says Dr. K. Luan Phan, chair of the department of psychiatry and behavioral health at Wexner Medical Center.

That aligns with WonderBus’ commitment to bringing attention to mental health treatment through similar donations each year. The festival has a seven-year deal with CAS, a division of the American Chemical Society, to host WonderBus at the Lawn at CAS through 2026.

“CAS is proud to welcome back WonderBus this summer to The Lawn at CAS,” says Michael Dennis, vice president of CAS. “WonderBus is not only an amazing music festival, it is a platform to talk about mental health and provide all of us with hope and resilience.”

The festival, which began in 2019, has previously hosted artists including Kesha, Wilco, Grouplove and Walk the Moon. Elevation Festivals owns, produces and presents WonderBus with Columbus marketing agency The Shipyard as a partner.

Tickets for WonderBus go on sale Saturday, Feb. 26 at 10 a.m. with prices increasing on Feb. 27 and again on March 5.

Cameron Carr is an editor for CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at ccarr@cityscenemediagroup.com.