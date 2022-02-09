Come From Away musical tells heartwarming true story

The Tony-award nominated musical Come From Away opened Feb. 8 at the Ohio Theatre. Guests filled the seats to watch the remarkable true story about the flights diverted on 9/11 and the inhabitants of Gander, in Newfoundland, Canada, that welcomed the travelers.

The musical takes its audience on an emotional journey as these unfamiliar groups navigate the days following 9/11 and grapple with the changes that ensue: break ups, marriages and altered views of the world.

Though the story may seem far from home, Dublin resident Shirley Brooks-Jones was one of the passengers rerouted to Gander. Sankoff and Hein reached out to Brooks-Jones as they wrote the musical and used her story as one of many inspirations for the musical.

The story is told through powerful songs that convey the unprecedented emotions of the characters. The most chilling song is “Me and the Sky,” where a pilot of one of the rerouted planes sings about how the events have forever changed her perspective of her job.

Come From Away

Cultures clash at the start of the passengers’ stay in Gander, but passengers and locals alike find an appreciation for the global family they have all become by the end as they experience this life-altering event together.

In one scene, Hannah, a passenger from New York and Beulah, a Gander resident, connect when they realize they both have sons who are firefighters. While Hannah is unable to contact her son in New York City, Beulah comforts her.

The musical is directed by 2017 Tony-winner Christopher Ashley and the book, music and lyrics were created by Irene Sankoff and David Hein, a Canadian husband-wife writing team who have received Grammy and Tony award nominations for their book and score.

The stellar cast and crew are also decorated with Broadway, off-Broadway, national and U.S. tours credits

The moving story is at the Ohio Theatre through Feb. 13. Tickets can be purchased on Ticketmaster, by calling the CAPA box office at 614-469-0939 or by visiting the box office at 39 E. State St.

Megan Roth is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.