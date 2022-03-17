Fiery Foods Festival returning after hiatus

Photo courtesy of Columbus Fiery Foods Festival

MGN, the Columbus based event firm behind many of the areas award-winning festivals, and CD929FM, the region's largest independent radio station, announced the return of the Columbus Fiery Foods Festival on Saturday, August 27 from 11 a.m.–8 p.m. and Sunday, August 28 from noon–7 p.m. along the Main Street bridge on the Scioto Mile in Downtown Columbus. The two-day event showcases the fiery side of life with restaurants, hot sauce makers, salsa makers and exhibitors from around the country.

Festival-goers can expect to satisfy their need for heat by sampling everything from BBQ to salsa to sweet treats with a kick. In addition to the Fiery Foods, the festival features artisans, crafters, food trucks, and entertainment. And no Fiery Foods Festival would be complete without attendees having the opportunity to be part of the action. A variety of contests will be held throughout the weekend including, but not limited to, Hot Pizza Eating, Hot Wing Eating, Hot Pepper Eating and an amateur Salsa Contest. Complete contest information is scheduled to be released in early August via Facebook @colsfieryfoodsfest .

General Admission for the event is $10 per person and children 12 years of age and younger are free with a paid adult admission. Tickets are good for single-day admission and get you into either day of the event. A special $5 General Admission ticket presale starts on March 15th and runs through June 1st or while supplies last. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting columbusfieryfoods.com or through Eventbrite by searching Columbus Fiery Foods Festival. Once again, the festival is partnering with the children’s charity CD102.5 for the Kids and a portion of the proceeds will be donated.

"We're looking forward to bringing this festival back, it’s been two years in the making and is long overdue. After two years with very few events, we know we have many “chileheads” in Columbus and around the region ready for some heat and we’re ready to bring it,” said Mike Gallicchio, event co-founder and president of MGN.

Restaurant, vendor, and sponsor applications are now being accepted for the event. Interested applicants should visit columbusfieryfoods.com.