Cinema Columbus Film Festival sets long-awaited April debut

Photo by Randall L. Schieber Drexel Theatre

The Cinema Columbus Film Festival, initially planned for a 2020 debut, has announced its inaugural run from April 27-May 1. The first annual event had been delayed in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Cinema Columbus, presented by CAPA in partnership with Drexel Theatre and Gateway Film Center, will feature screenings of independent documentary, narrative and short films at Studio 35 Cinema and Drafthouse and the Wexner Center for the Arts in addition to Drexel Theatre, Gateway Film Center and select CAPA Venues, according to the festival’s website.

Molly Kreuzman, coordinator of Cinema Columbus, says she looks forward to establishing an annual event that celebrates filmmakers and the art of filmmaking.

“This will also provide an opportunity for the film lovers of Columbus and beyond to experience works that will spark curiosity, conversation and a deeper understanding of the world through independent cinema,” she says in a press release.

Photo by Mary Willins Kelly Molly Kreuzman

Kreuzman, a Columbus native who has worked with a number of film festivals and projects in Oregon, view the event as an extension of the capital city’s cultural rise.

“Since moving back to Columbus, I have been so impressed with the city’s growth in the depth and variety of its cultural offerings,” Kreuzman says in a press release. “I’m excited to helm this event that expands that growth into the genre of independent film.”

For its first year, the festival will not accept submissions, as it had planned to do for the 2020 debut. The festival plans to present uncategorized films before moving to accept submissions in future years.

A list of selected films and other details are forthcoming. The initial Cinema Columbus event, scheduled to premiere in May of 2020, was set to include red-carpet events, filmmaker talks, educational opportunities and more.

The announcement comes as buzz for the 94th Academy Awards heats up, including the announcement of hosts Regina Hall, Amy Schumer and Wanda Sykes. The awards take place a month prior to Cinema Columbus on March 27. Gateway Film Center will host its own Awards Gala, one of the nonprofit’s largest fundraising events.

The news also comes as a number of festivals have announced summer dates or new details.

Find more information at www.cinemacolumbus.com.