Celebrate Valentine’s Day with arts-centric date ideas

There are plenty of great ways to spend Valentine’s Day in Columbus. The holiday doesn’t have to mean a traditional dinner date. Enjoy Valentine’s Day with arts and events – feel free to bring a date, a friend or go stag.
Photo by Stephen Pariser
Carly Thomas Smith with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra
Jazz Arts Group presents Valentine Romance
Feb. 10-13, various times
Southern Theatre
Featuring vocalists Carly Thomas Smith and David Pruyn, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra takes on both classic and contemporary love songs in this weekend of shows. Tickets can be purchased for in-person or live stream viewing.
Shadowbox Live presents Best. Sex. Ever.
Feb. 11-12, 7:30 p.m.
Shadowbox Live
Every Friday and Saturday through March 26, Shadowbox Live presents its newest sketch comedy and music show, Best. Sex. Ever. The adults-only show exhibits intimate relationships through the lens of humor and experience. While this may be risky for a first date, Shadowbox could add some light-hearted fun for those avoiding more formal romance.
Courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory
Dale Chihuly's 'Red Reeds' and 'Sunset Sprays'
Valentine’s Chihuly Nights at the Conservatory
Feb. 11, 12 and 14; 7-10 p.m.
Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens
Exclusively for Valentine’s Day, Franklin Park Conservatory hosts extended hours for its popular Chihuly Nights. The conservatory is currently displaying 18 installations of Dale Chihuly's blown-glass artwork, the largest private collection in a botanical garden. This showing is perfect for stretching your legs out after dinner and inspiring conversation.
Studio 614 Galentine’s Hoop Wreath Workshop
Feb. 13, 1:30-3:30 p.m.
Studio 614
Not interested in a date night? Have some fun with friends at this DIY project workshop for beginners. Provided with a 16-inch hoop wreath, attendees can customize as desired to make a statement piece for any door or wall. Guests can bring food, beverages, wine and snacks to enjoy while decorating.
One Slight Hitch Play
Through Feb. 13, various times
Eclipse Theatre Company
Get ready to laugh with comedian Lewis Black’s recent play One Slight Hitch. In the performance, it is soon-to-be bride Courtney’s wedding day, and everything was going perfectly until the doorbell rang.
