Celebrate Valentine’s Day with arts-centric date ideas

There are plenty of great ways to spend Valentine’s Day in Columbus. The holiday doesn’t have to mean a traditional dinner date. Enjoy Valentine’s Day with arts and events – feel free to bring a date, a friend or go stag.

Photo by Stephen Pariser Carly Thomas Smith with the Columbus Jazz Orchestra

Jazz Arts Group presents Valentine Romance

Feb. 10-13, various times

Southern Theatre

Featuring vocalists Carly Thomas Smith and David Pruyn, the Columbus Jazz Orchestra takes on both classic and contemporary love songs in this weekend of shows. Tickets can be purchased for in-person or live stream viewing.

www.jazzartsgroup.org

Shadowbox Live presents Best. Sex. Ever.

Feb. 11-12, 7:30 p.m.

Shadowbox Live

Every Friday and Saturday through March 26, Shadowbox Live presents its newest sketch comedy and music show, Best. Sex. Ever. The adults-only show exhibits intimate relationships through the lens of humor and experience. While this may be risky for a first date, Shadowbox could add some light-hearted fun for those avoiding more formal romance.

www.shadowboxlive.org

Courtesy of Franklin Park Conservatory Dale Chihuly's 'Red Reeds' and 'Sunset Sprays'

Valentine’s Chihuly Nights at the Conservatory

Feb. 11, 12 and 14; 7-10 p.m.

Franklin Park Conservatory and Botanical Gardens

Exclusively for Valentine’s Day, Franklin Park Conservatory hosts extended hours for its popular Chihuly Nights. The conservatory is currently displaying 18 installations of Dale Chihuly's blown-glass artwork, the largest private collection in a botanical garden. This showing is perfect for stretching your legs out after dinner and inspiring conversation.

www.fpconservatory.org

Studio 614 Galentine’s Hoop Wreath Workshop

Feb. 13, 1:30-3:30 p.m.

Studio 614

Not interested in a date night? Have some fun with friends at this DIY project workshop for beginners. Provided with a 16-inch hoop wreath, attendees can customize as desired to make a statement piece for any door or wall. Guests can bring food, beverages, wine and snacks to enjoy while decorating.

www.studio614.com

One Slight Hitch Play

Through Feb. 13, various times

Eclipse Theatre Company

Get ready to laugh with comedian Lewis Black’s recent play One Slight Hitch. In the performance, it is soon-to-be bride Courtney’s wedding day, and everything was going perfectly until the doorbell rang.

www.eclipsecolumbus.com

Mariah Muhammad is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.