Celebrate International Women's Day in Columbus

Nestled into Women’s History Month is International Women’s Day, March 8, held in honor and celebration of the social, economic, cultural and political achievements of women.

The theme of IWD 2022 is #BreaktheBias.

According to the official website, IWD is an important day to celebrate women’s achievements, raise awareness of women's issues, lobby for increased gender parity and fundraise for female-focused charities.

In central Ohio, there are plenty of ways to celebrate and get involved.

Raise your own awareness by attending a March 8 event:

Ohio Chamber of Commerce 2022 Women in Business Summit

12:30 p.m.

Columbus Art Museum

International Women’s Day Panel Discussion

COhatch The Gateway, 4:30-7 p.m.

Donate or learn more about getting involved in one of these local female-centered organizations:

Celebrate by sipping on a brew that does good too:

Pick up a four-pack of the last run of Wolf’s Ridge Bourbon Barrel Ladies Who Brunch, a breakfast-style imperial stout. A portion of the proceeds goes to YWCA Columbus. After four years of their International Women’s Day fundraiser, Wolf's Ridge announced they'll be retiring the flavor in order to come up with something new for next year.