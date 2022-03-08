CAPA lifts COVID-19 screening and mask requirements

While this is a change to CAPA venue policy, individual artists and arts organizations will determine their own health and safety protocols and may opt to still require masks and or proof of vaccination for their events. CAPA will honor the preferences of the artists and presenting organizations and require health screenings and or mask mandates as requested.

Prior to attending an event at a CAPA venue, ticket holders are advised to check the web site of the presenting organization or www.CBUSArts.com to confirm the policy in place for their specific performance.

The policy change will apply to the Ohio Theatre, Palace Theatre, Southern Theatre, Lincoln Theatre and the Riffe Center’s Davidson Theatre and three studio theatres.

The adjustment comes in response to the lifting of the mask mandate by the City of Columbus, revised federal guidelines issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the significant decline in COVID-19 transmission rates in Franklin County.

“Delaying the implementation of the policy changes to April 4 gives CAPA, our presenting organizations and touring artists time to adjust to the new policies, or determine their own, and inform their ticket holders,” says CAPA President and CEO Chad Whittington. “We continue to encourage masks for those that are more comfortable wearing them.”