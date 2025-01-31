Pickerington School News | February/March 2025

Pickerington High School North Senior Earns Full Scholarship to Yale University Through QuestBridge

Pickerington High School North (PHSN) Senior Bethel Mulat has been admitted to Yale University with a prestigious QuestBridge National College Match Scholarship. This full, four-year scholarship recognizes Mulat’s extraordinary academic achievements and dedication.

“This achievement is a lifelong dream come true!” Mulat says, reflecting on the milestone. “I have learned that success is not predetermined by certain circumstances but by hard work and unwavering diligence. I hope my achievement serves as proof that everyone can define their future as long as they always unapologetically shoot their shot!”

At Yale, Mulat plans to major in Biomedical Engineering.

“Biology and chemistry have always been my favorite subjects,” says Mulat. “My interest in oncology grew, especially after completing Stanford University’s Summer Explore program in 2023 and furthering my interest in oncology and biomedical engineering through the Massachusetts Institute of Technology’s MITES Summer 2024 program where I carried out genomics research at MIT.”

Mulat’s achievement is remarkable in the context of this year’s competitive QuestBridge application cycle. Of more than 25,500 applicants, only 7,288 were named finalists, with 2,627 ultimately earning the Match Scholarship – marking a record high for QuestBridge.

“I couldn’t be prouder of Bethel for earning the QuestBridge Scholarship and a full ride to Yale!” says Pickerington High School North Principal Jim Campbell. “This amazing achievement highlights the hard work of our teachers and the positive experiences we strive to create here at Pickerington High School North. Bethel is a true example of striving for excellence and reaching incredible heights!”

Ana Rowena Mallari, co-founder and CEO of QuestBridge, shared her enthusiasm.

“We are delighted to welcome this record-breaking number of QuestBridge Scholars,” she says. “These scholars bring rich diversity, unique perspectives and incredible talent to our college partners, enhancing the vibrancy of their campus communities.”

QuestBridge Match Scholarship recipients gain early admission to partner colleges and universities with comprehensive four-year scholarships. These scholarships fully cover the cost of attendance, including tuition, housing, meals, books, supplies and travel expenses – without loans or parental contributions – ensuring access to transformative educational opportunities.