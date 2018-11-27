You've Been Scene | December 2018

KIPP Columbus: Prove the Possible 

Oct. 22, KIPP Columbus High School Photos 

Photos by Sara Knight Photography

Bon Tyson and Toni Hartman

Habba Bankston and Ken Shelton

Linda and Paul Washington

Michal and Janelle Coleman, Governor Kasich, Abigail and Leslie Wexner

Ronak Fields, Dermon Vaughan and Robin Hoffman

Tasha Ryals, Alexis Whatley, Alaa Al-Ayewu, Antwone Fisher and Jasmine Daniels

Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Roadshow 

Oct. 10, Shadowbox Live 

Photos by Lorn Spolter 

Bruce Soll, Lori Barreras and Doug Kridler

Charuta Hunshikatti, Nikhil Hunshikatti, Raja & Meera Sundararajan

Don DePerro, Bruce Soll, Larry James, Lt. Gen. Muchael Ferriter

Dr. Frederic Bertley, Cindy and Larry Hilsheimer

Gail Marsh, Jamie Allen, Mike Eicher and Alex Fischer

Greg Harris, George Barrett, Rick Derringer, Dr. Michael Drake, Stacie Boord and Nick Akins

John Kuijper and Edwaard Liang

Jordan Davis, Jack Kessler and Liza Kessler

Lisa Hinson, Robbie Banks, Megan Kilgore and Katie Johnson

Nick Akins, George Barrett, Dr. Michael Drake and Greg Harris

Renee Shumate, Christie Angel, Aneca Lasley and Mimi Dane

