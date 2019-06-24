You've Been Scene | July 2019

Where you and your friends spotted at these events?

St. Jude Discover the Dream 

May 16, Columbus Zoo and Aquarium 

Photos courtesy of Samantha Rickman

CityScene Media Group June Launch Party

June 14, Lindey's Restaurant & Bar 

Photos courtesy of John Nixon Photography

Bren Conlen and Allison Sims

Bren Conlen and Allison Sims

Bill Boggess

Bill Boggess

Juliana Scheiderer

Juliana Scheiderer

Justin Kubisch

Justin Kubisch

John Nixon Instagram @Apple0Jack _ John Nix

John Nixon Instagram @Apple0Jack _ John Nix

Crystal Engie

Crystal Engie

John Nixon Instagram @Apple0Jack _ John Nix