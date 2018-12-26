You've Been Scene | January 2018

See if you and your friends were spotted at the Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbus Gala "A Place to Become"

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbus Gala "A Place to Become" was held on November 8, 2018, at The Exchange at Bridge Park.

Photos by Melinda Boyd Photography.

×

1 of 9

BG1.jpg

Raquib Ahmed

Michael Daley, Sonia Sprayberry, Morgan Hall and Wesley Cannell

×

2 of 9

BG2.jpg

Raquib Ahmed

Marissa Backes, Jill Alexander, Suzanne Miller, Mollie Thompson and Karlye Martin

×

3 of 9

BG3.jpg

Raquib Ahmed

Dawn Robinson, Stephanie Infante and Mike Schmidt

×

4 of 9

BG4.jpg

Raquib Ahmed

Brian Close and Nick Asmo

×

5 of 9

BG6.jpg

Raquib Ahmed

Archie Griffin and Steve Dunlap

×

6 of 9

BG7.jpg

Raquib Ahmed

Jonica Armstrong and Stephanie Green

×

7 of 9

BG8.jpg

Raquib Ahmed

Mike Schott and Lauren Smith

×

8 of 9

BG9.jpg

Raquib Ahmed

John Lowe and Cathy Strauss

×

9 of 9

BG10.jpg

Raquib Ahmed

Luke Bolin and Johnathan Northup

Tags

The A List - Shopping