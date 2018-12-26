You've Been Scene | January 2018

The Boys and Girls Clubs of Columbus Gala "A Place to Become" was held on November 8, 2018, at The Exchange at Bridge Park.
Photos by Melinda Boyd Photography.
×
1 of 9
Raquib Ahmed
Michael Daley, Sonia Sprayberry, Morgan Hall and Wesley Cannell
×
2 of 9
Raquib Ahmed
Marissa Backes, Jill Alexander, Suzanne Miller, Mollie Thompson and Karlye Martin
×
3 of 9
Raquib Ahmed
Dawn Robinson, Stephanie Infante and Mike Schmidt
×
4 of 9
Raquib Ahmed
Brian Close and Nick Asmo
×
5 of 9
Raquib Ahmed
Archie Griffin and Steve Dunlap
×
6 of 9
Raquib Ahmed
Jonica Armstrong and Stephanie Green
×
7 of 9
Raquib Ahmed
Mike Schott and Lauren Smith
×
8 of 9
Raquib Ahmed
John Lowe and Cathy Strauss
×
9 of 9
Raquib Ahmed
Luke Bolin and Johnathan Northup