You've Been Scene | April/May 2020

2020 Arnold Sports Festival
March 5-8, throughout Columbus Photos courtesy of Dave Emery
Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Arnold Sports Festival operated a little differently this year. The expo was online only and certain competitions were still held throughout Columbus. To learn more, visit www.arnoldsportsfestival.com.
Women's Physique International winner Natalia Abraham Coelho
Arnold Classic Wheelchair winner Harold Kelley center with the entire 2020 division.
Hafthor Bjornsson wins The Arnold Strongman Classic with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger awards Natalia Soltero the Figure International title.
Fitness International Winner Missy Truscott with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.
Bikini International winner Elisa Pecini with Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger.
Arnold Sports Festival wheelchair winner
Arnold Classic Physique Winner Alex Cambronero