You've Been Scene | April/May 2020

2020 Arnold Sports Festival

March 5-8, throughout Columbus Photos courtesy of Dave Emery

Due to COVID-19 concerns, the Arnold Sports Festival operated a little differently this year. The expo was online only and certain competitions were still held throughout Columbus. To learn more, visit www.arnoldsportsfestival.com.

Dave Emery

Women's Physique International winner Natalia Abraham Coelho

Terry Eiler

Arnold Classic Wheelchair winner Harold Kelley center with the entire 2020 division.

Dave Emery

Hafthor Bjornsson wins The Arnold Strongman Classic with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Dave Emery

Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger awards Natalia Soltero the Figure International title.

Dave Emery

Fitness International Winner Missy Truscott with Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger.

Bikini International winner Elisa Pecini with Arnold and Patrick Schwarzenegger.

×

Arnold Sports Festival wheelchair winner

Dave Emery

Arnold Classic Physique Winner Alex Cambronero