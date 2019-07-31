You've Been Scene | August 2019 | Best of the 'Bus!

The votes were tallied and the trophies were polished - CityScene Magazine's 2019 Best of the 'Bus Awards were July 18 at The Estate at New Albany.

The best of the best were in attendance, and the evening featured a champagne toast and birthday cake to commemorate 20 years of CityScene Magazine. From acknowledging local businesses to splurging in delicious food, check out some of the winners of the event and other fun highlights.

Photos by John Nixon Photography