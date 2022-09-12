Online education increases student options beyond the pandemic

At the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, many universities closed their campuses, shifting students’ education from the classroom to the computer. Even as the pandemic has waned, colleges and universities across the country continue to utilize Zoom, Google Classroom, Wyzant and more to help their students continue their education and, in some cases, expand options.

Online education may not be for everyone, but remote learning has many advantages and benefits for students and teachers alike. Chief among those is flexibility for students who may not be able to commit to a regular schedule.

“Whether learners are 100 percent committed to online learning to support their delicate balance of child care, elder care, work and other life priorities while aiming for other personal and professional goals, or are using online courses to create flexibility in their schedule to engage in meaningful on-campus experiences, work or internships, the popularity and rise of online sections occurred before the pandemic and continues to be sought as we navigate through it,” says Robert Griffiths, chief digital learning officer for The Ohio State University.

Larger universities such as OSU may still make significant use of online learning, but many smaller private schools have returned to mostly in-person classes. Bridget Newell, interim associate provost for graduate studies at Otterbein University, says that certain graduate programs still offer remote learning and hybrid learning for their students, though most undergraduate classes are held in person.

“Remote learning, whether offered in a fully online or hybrid format, offers adult students the flexibility they need to be able to complete their graduate-level education while also working and facing family or other responsibilities,” Newell says. “We strive to maintain the small, personal class experience even when classes are offered online or in hybrid format.”

In addition to providing flexible scheduling, online learning offers a number of potential perks. In some cases, students can take more classes at one time, more easily graduate during their preferred semester and stay healthy by avoiding group gatherings.

While most universities scrambled to accommodate education that was aligned with the pandemic restrictions, universities that focus on online options remained largely the same.

In central Ohio, Franklin University offers on-site classes, but prides itself on providing fully online degree programs that cater to adult students. Though some functions were moved online, most classes continued as usual.

“The transition was very easy for us,” says Sherry Mercurio, executive director of the office of community relations at Franklin. “Because we had such a large online presence, we didn’t see a large shift other than students becoming more comfortable with our support services. When other schools were struggling, we reached out to other community colleges and alliance partners and were able to share our best practices.”

Andrea Paolucci is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.