Older adults in New Albany gain lasting friendships and life-saving wellness practices

Staying connected as you get older can sometimes be a challenge, but older adults who prioritize active community involvement experience drastic health benefits.

In a study conducted by Yvonne Michael, an epidemiologist from the Drexel University School of Public Health, older adults who feel connected to their community were shown to have higher rates of mobility and greater likelihood of staying up-to-date with healthy living practices.

In another study, Bryan James, an epidemiologist at the Rush Alzheimer’s Disease Center in Chicago, found that connecting with others leads to lower rates of cognitive decline in older adults.

With these health benefits in mind, the city of New Albany partnered with the nonprofit Healthy New Albany to establish New Albany Senior Connections in May 2019, with the goal of teaching wellness practices, encouraging community and reaffirming the value that older adults bring to their community.

Abbey Brooks, program administrator for Senior Connections, finds that building community and inspiring authentic connections is a calling for her.

“It never fails to amaze me how much impact and joy this type of programming can have on people’s lives,” Brooks says.

Senior Connections gives older adults a space to connect with others, attend wellness classes to learn about physical and mental health, take cooking classes while learning about nutrition, visit with doctors, go on day trips, and more. Every activity is geared towards equipping the adults to live a healthier life as they age.

“We never de-emphasize the fun, but there are some more important things going on,” Brooks says.

The programming, which began as a weekly event, has grown to Tuesday-Friday classes with multiple programs each day.

Senior Connections participant Mary Wilkinson moved to the area at the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, knowing only her family locally. She felt lonely in a new city with no way to reach out to others, but a chance encounter at the mailbox ended with her neighbor inviting her to the program.

“Once I got over there, I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, this is exactly what I needed,’” Wilkinson says.

Wilkinson began attending classes, participating in service projects and meeting new people from all walks of life. From diversity talks and brunch bingo to bridge lessons and crafting sessions, every day was an opportunity to learn something new and listen to a new story.

“(Senior Connections) made me feel like a valuable part of the community,” she says.

Wilkinson now helps to get others involved with the program. Whether she’s out for a walk, taking out the trash or going to the store, she shares her experience at Senior Connections with her neighbors.

“This is something that you definitely pay back when you have the knowledge of it,” she says. “One of the best things you can do for yourself is to continue to make connections with people.”

