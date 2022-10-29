More options will be needed as older adults become a bigger percentage of the population

As 10,000 people turn 65 each day in this country, the Baby Boomer generation is set to disrupt the senior housing market and shift the living options for older adults.

It’s the same story in Columbus, says Caroline Rankin, assistant director of support services at the Franklin County Office on Aging.

“We are an aging society,” Rankin says. “We have about 234,000 adults 60 and older in Franklin County, so (we’re figuring out) how best (we can) serve them, because we know they want to stay in their homes.”

The Mid-Ohio Regional Planning Commission found in its insight2050 report that an additional 270,000 housing units would be needed as the population of Columbus is predicted to reach 3 million by 2050. By that time, there will be more older adults than kindergarteners.

So what does a home look like then?

In the final quarter of 2020, senior living occupancy rates hit an all-time low, according to data provided by National Investment Center for Seniors Housing & Care. And though much of that can be contributed to the pandemic, on the horizon is a new subset of older adults who are looking for different options than their parents.

Almost all of the older adults Rankin’s office works with want to age in place, in their own homes, and the office is prepared to help them do that, she says.

Most people cannot afford assisted living communities, which are not covered by Medicare or fully covered by Medicaid. Seventy percent of the residents they serve are renters, and a large portion of those they serve fall 100 percent below the poverty line.

Not only does housing need to be affordable, it needs to have the proper modifications to allow residents to age in place.

Aging in place may entail a ranch-style home to have everything accessible on one floor or wider

doors to allow for wheelchair access. Aging in place is also about having support services such as meal delivery, transportation or an emergency response button for falls.

“We’re working very, very hard to make sure folks know we’re here,” Rankin says. “The more we can make folks understand that we are here to serve them and support them, (the better). The other thing is hoping folks understand: Please reach out to talk to us about your services needs and don’t think you don’t qualify.”

Every resident qualifies for the agency’s Senior Options program. Depending on income, participants may have to a pay a copay, but 70 percent of residents do not, based on a revised scale released in June.

The agency provides direct services, and also works with and provides funding to 34 community-based agencies so residents can be linked with additional services outside of housing, which includes minor home repair and day-to-day supplies.

Another point the agency stresses to residents is to have conversations with family members about what they plan to do about housing as they age, so everyone involved can plan ahead instead of having to make decisions during a crisis.

“As an older adult, (make) your family aware, your loved ones or your friends aware, what do you want?” Rankin says.

Being proactive about the process and any modifications that may need to be made will allow older adults to age in place and retain their independence as long as possible, she says.

Claire Miller is an editor at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.