Local resources for the technologically intimidated

According to a study by the Pew Research Center, 90% of Americans agree that the Internet is essential or very important to them. While it is a lifeline for some – particularly since COVID-19 became part of our lives – it is a struggle for many as well.

According to the same study, 40% of American adults said they feel worn out by video calls, and a third of these adults said they have tried to cut back on the time they spend online.

Clearly, there is a digital divide when it comes to technology readiness. Fortunately, for those who feel their digital skills are not up to snuff, there are plenty of resources that can lessen the challenges of the virtual world.

Ohio Tech Ambassadors

Ohio Tech Ambassadors was formed in January 2021 with a goal of shedding light on how supportive technology can enhance the lives of and foster independence for people with developmental disabilities.

Having started out with five ambassadors, the program now has eight, and is expected to continue through June 2023. Ambassadors share their personal experiences through peer-to-peer mentoring sessions that run through the end of the program. Assistive technology and remote support make it possible for the program to enhance both learning and working, while video chats provide further assistance.

Those wanting to learn more or book an ambassador can do so by visiting www.ohiotechambassadors.org.

TechKnowledge

TechKnowledge offers technology consulting for phones, tablets and laptops online as well as in person at a handful of locations around central Ohio.

Classes are featured at sites including the Upper Arlington Senior Center, Westerville Senior Center and Dublin Community Recreation Center. TechKnowledge also features a blog on its website filled with information on topics such as device updates and backing up data. The blog and information on classes can be found at www.tech-knowledge.us.

Columbus Metropolitan Library

Columbus Metropolitan Library branches around central Ohio frequently host adult education classes, including technology training and digital navigators.

On their website tab for adult education, www.columbuslibrary.org/adult-education, they have free classes in different locations in the area from business and Google IT.

Offerings include free online classes on Microsoft Office, Google tools and certifications, LinkedIn and coding. The adult education section of the library website, www.columbuslibrary.org/adult-education, offers a variety of technology support resources as well.

The library has been offering technology support classes since 2008.

“Attendees express their gratitude for the one-on-one assistance and support,” says Ben Zenitsky, media specialist for the library. “We’re always eager to spread the word about the availability of these free classes.”

The library recently kicked off a new Digital Navigation service that helps adult customers receive discounted devices, troubleshoots their existing devices, and works with them one-on-one in person and over the phone.

“We’re constantly reviewing our offerings to try to identify what is most important to our customers, so topics change frequently,” Zenitsky says. “We currently offer technology classes through a partnership with Goodwill at 14 of our 23 locations.”

Carson Hutton is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.