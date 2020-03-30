Street performer program connects musicians to community

With no license required to perform, Columbus has fostered an environment in which buskers and street performers have myriad opportunities.

Taking advantage of that fact, the Greater Columbus Arts Council (GCAC) launched the Community & Street Performer Program in 2014. Five years later, nearly $35,000 was paid to 124 artists for their 2019 performances in the community.

The program is funded by GCAC partners, who offer venues for the performers, and include the Gay Street Sunlight and Moonlight Markets, the Greater Columbus Convention Center, and more businesses, events and areas. This year, Columbus Commons Food Truck Thursdays will join as a partner so get ready to hear some amazing talent during the event.

The program also benefits Columbus’ music scene and culture, and also venues such as Pearl Market, a pop-up farmers’ and artisans’ market that is open May-October.

“I love the enthusiasm they bring for the craft to the big market – it’s infectious,” says Market Manager Sara Sharkey. “Patrons love watching the performers at work!”

Here are just some of the many talented people involved and their stories.

Busking: the activity of playing music on the street or another public place for voluntary donations.

Peter Conrad

Columbus native Peter Conrad applied to the program through Make Music Columbus. He has played at the Convention Center and in the Short North, and hopes to continue his involvement this summer. You can find him jamming to solo acoustic numbers with classic songs and forgotten tunes from the last five decades.

“(My favorite part of performing is) the spontaneity of the moment and having folks come up and sing along with you,” Conrad says.

Sarah Perry

Sarah Perry plays traditional and modern Irish music, sings in both English and French, and is a member of the Columbus Folk Music Society.

“I got involved with street performance when I was pretty young; I think I was maybe 9 or 10 when I first started.” Perry says. “I get to make people smile when I’m out busking and see infants who are just mesmerized by my violin. It’s one of the greatest feelings in the world, and that’s why I keep doing it.”

Through the program, Perry has played at the North Market, the John Glenn International Airport and the Convention Center while in anime cosplay.

Joey Hendrickson

Joey Hendrickson was pivotal in the launch of the street performer program. He founded Columbus Songwriters in 2012 and three years later, he founded the Columbus Music Commission.

“Columbus is a great place for songwriters and bands to incubate, write and create music, and to begin performing,” Hendrickson says. “There are a lot of amazing songwriters that have dominated the local market.”

Hendrickson has also performed at the North Market and Short North Alliance.

“Many musicians call Columbus home,” he says. “When they say, ‘This city is my home,’ that (means) it’s a place where they’re going to create their best music.”

Eric Ahlteen

Since children’s entertainer Eric Ahltee – aka Mr. Eric – became involved with the program, he has performed at the airport, the Short North Arts District and North Market. In the summers, you can find him playing his children’s tunes at least once a month.

His favorite part of street performance is the freedom to test the music that he writes himself.

“I do a couple hundred songs a year,” he says. “If I see people come up with kids, I know to switch to kids’ songs and it makes for tips. If you play your originals, you can get a feel if people like that.”

October Ember (Jennifer Dutiel and Kevin Holland)

Husband-and-wife-duo Kevin Holland and Jennifer Dutiel describe their band, October Ember, as indie-lounge-Europe-café, quirky pop. Their favorite spot to play is in the concourse area at the airport.

“The acoustics are interesting because the sound doesn’t have anywhere to go,” says Dutiel. “It’s a transient audience, but sometimes people will sit down with their luggage and share some time with you. It’s a unique experience.”

Dutiel and Holland also find Columbus to be a great hub for musicians.

“Columbus is really diverse and welcoming and we have our musician friends as people to bounce our ideas off of and get their feedback,” Dutiel says.

Caitlyn Blair is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com