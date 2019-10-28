Helping end human trafficking one candle at a time

Amber Runyon never thought this would be the path she would take in life. Once a nurse traveling overseas, Runyon volunteered on medical trips. Through the years, Runyon grew close to a little girl in Ethiopia and would help her during the trips – unfortunately, Runyon also encountered awful situations.

“On one of the trips, I saw two little girls being sold into trafficking in the middle of the day,” Runyon says. “That sort of thing changes you.”

She returned to Columbus and researched the issue, determined to find a way to help. It was then she learned Columbus is one of the largest U.S. cities for human trafficking.

“What is happening there is also happening here,” she says, “and I knew I needed to do something about it.”

Runyon felt the best to combat local human trafficking was to create an outlet for victims, who are mostly females. After much research and planning, Eleventh Candle Company was born.

Now, after four years, Runyon showcases a successful and beneficial business model. Eleventh Candle Company employs many female victims of trafficking and helps them take back their lives through independence, confidence and support. Runyon’s business has not only helped many women, but also spreads awareness about issues and allows her to continue nonprofit work in Ethiopia.

“It really works, and I think that is our biggest accomplishment,” Runyon says. “We want it to continue to grow. We want to be able to add more services, fund more projects, continue to cultivate a space of healing.”

Human trafficking is a global issue, but even the small flicker of hope Runyon brings makes a difference.

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Zoe Glore is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at zglore@cityscenemediagroup.com.