Cover Story | Columbus Arts Festival emerging artists

The annual Columbus Arts Festival will take place once again this year June 7-9 along the Scioto Mile in downtown Columbus. Included in the festival are this year’s Emerging Artists. The Emerging Artist program was initiated in 2011, with the intention of recognizing several central Ohio artists who have little to no experience exhibiting art at a national festival.

Out of 850 applicants, 14 artists were chosen for this year. CityScene had the chance to catch up with three of those artists to hear their story.

Cheong-ah Hwang

Of all the applicants, Cheong-ah Hwang received the highest score for her entry. Manipulating paper using techniques such as embossing, puncturing, tearing, scoring and bending, Hwang creates beautiful 3-D paper sculptures.

“One of the most distinguishable characteristics of my paper sculptures is that they have a floating effect,” says Hwang.

Using acid-free glue, she assembles each layer of paper using supports made from other paper to create the unique effect.

When asked what influences her work the most, Hwang replies, “Everybody has rough times, and I have some, too. Whenever I am stressed out, someone jolly and bright always appears and helps me out…I treasure those moments when I see sunshine from other people, and they make me want to create artwork that provides that same kind of energy.”

“Back then, materials were scarce in Korea, but not for me; paper was abundant for me,” says Hwang.

She recalls how her parents would bring her any paper that had been thrown out at work. She’d draw on it, cut it up and create with it. Everything she does now comes from the experiences she had as a child making art out of scraps of paper.

Hwang credits working part-time as a Korean interpreter for giving her the reason and inspiration to keep pursuing her dream to be an artist.

“I have visited the Columbus Arts Festival for years hoping maybe someday I’d have one of those booths,” says Hwang. “I got in this year, and I am very excited about the opportunity to meet real people, get real critics and share my artwork.”

For more information on Hwang, visit www.papernoodle.com.

Matt Tisdale

Using traditional oil mediums on masonite panels, Matt Tisdale creates paintings that closely resemble the art movement of Surrealism.

“Surrealism is a 20th-century movement in art and literature which sought to release the creative potential of the subconscious and unconscious mind,” says Tisdale. “My paintings have symbolism and personal meaning, but the artwork is more important to the viewer.”

One of Tisdale’s favorite parts about being an artist is hearing and conversing with others about how they interpret his work.

Growing up, Tisdale’s parents always encouraged him to paint and draw about every and any subject matter.

“I remember looking at my father’s fiction and sci-fi book covers for inspiration,” says Tisdale. He also loved the illustrations used in the Heavy Metal magazines around their home. Now, Tisdale says his wife and daughter are his biggest influences, always pushing him to keep growing as an artist.

Over the years, Tisdale has created murals, sculptures and other paintings for a small company called the T. Brausch Studio, located in Canal Winchester. There he is able to collaborate with many other skilled artists, working on everything from residential and commercial projects to Catholic sculpture restoration. After five years with the studio, Tisdale tried his hand at graphic design.

“I’ve created apparel graphics for many fashion retailers here in central Ohio, but I am very excited to get back to painting,” he says.

Tisdale notes that the friends he’s made in the arts have helped to refine his skills. “I’m very grateful to be included as an Emerging Artist this year,” says Tisdale. “I can’t wait to rub elbows with some of the amazing people in the festival arts scene, and I am hoping this will be a jumping off point to a brighter future in the arts.”

For more information on Tisdale, visit www.matttisdale.com/index.html.

Ludie Sénatus

After her involvement in the I, Too, Sing America: The Harlem Renaissance at 100 project, Ludie Sénatus has exploded onto the scene as a new artist. Her artwork is mostly made using acrylic on canvas, watercolor and pastels on paper, as well as using pigment on humans for living artwork.

“My work explores one’s relationship with oneself and the multimedia experiences that influence all of us as multifaceted beings,” says Sénatus. “I experiment with the real and surreal, contemporary and abstract, and the healing properties of color and stones.”

While some of her art includes spiritual aspects, many of her portraits include various parts of herself as well. Coming from a creative family and living in Haiti for over 10 years, Sénatus says her adolescent years and Haitian street art have influenced her the most as an artist.

“Being encouraged to be a free thinker and the exposure to so many amazing, uniquely talented people have really inspired me, too,” says Sénatus.

Some of Sénatus’ first memories are sitting in front of a fish tank drawing fish with her brother. Because she’s been an artist her entire life, she never thought to show anyone her work until a friend invited her to participate in an event.

“I’ve always painted for myself, so it’s an honor to be recognized,” says Sénatus.

She says the opportunity has confirmed that she should continue doing what she loves and she hopes it will open the door for more connections, opportunities, influencers and more. On a larger scale, she hopes her participation in the Columbus Arts Festival will spread the message behind her art, that everyone is “uniquely gifted, and the world needs you.”

The Columbus Arts Festival is produced by the Greater Columbus Arts Council.

For more information on Sénatus, visit www.ludiesenatus.com.

For more information about the festival, visit columbusartsfestival.org.

2019 Emerging Artists

Lauren Benjamin of Columbus (2-D mixed media)

of Columbus (2-D mixed media) Diane Binder of Columbus (2-D mixed media)

of Columbus (2-D mixed media) Michelle Boerio of Pickerington (2-D mixed media)

of Pickerington (2-D mixed media) LaShae Boyd of Columbus (painting)

of Columbus (painting) Rachel McFarlane David of Reynoldsburg (wood)

of Reynoldsburg (wood) Gabriel Guyer of Columbus (2-D mixed media)

of Columbus (2-D mixed media) Cheong-ah Hwang of Columbus (sculpture)

of Columbus (sculpture) Tatiana Melnikova of Columbus (painting)

of Columbus (painting) Nathan Oda of Amanda (photography)

of Amanda (photography) Kali Schultz of Ashville (3-D mixed media)

of Ashville (3-D mixed media) Jason Scott of Columbus (photography)

of Columbus (photography) Ludie Senatus of Hilliard (2-D mixed media)

of Hilliard (2-D mixed media) Angela Stiftar of Columbus (printmaking

of Columbus (printmaking Matt Tisdale of Westerville (painting)

Mallory Grayson is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.