Artist Brooke Albrecht documents life with tiny books

Brooke Albrecht is redefining diaries. Gone are the written words and long narratives. She’s more interested in intricate drawings and colorful stitch work.

Albrecht, a self-taught Columbus artist with a studio on the west side, began her artistic endeavor around 5 years old. She created a huge parrot for a kids’ art show at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden and won a prize. Her mother was a painter, crafter and collected folk work; art is in her blood.

Albrecht’s inspirations stem from nature and folk work, and since her father owned a bookshop, she also commonly incorporates books into her creations. When Albrecht decided to take a bookmaking class at the Cultural Arts Center, an idea struck, combining all her inspirations: the tiny books.

“Each day will be different depending on what inspires me,” she says. “For those who don’t like writing a diary, this is a different way. This is really an art journal.”

Albrecht purchases or makes her own bound books. The pages feature inspirational quotes, vintage fabric and hand-drawn images that describe the day’s events. One particular two-page spread depicts a scene of a German Village Airbnb she lived in during her home renovations. Another book is dedicated to her puggle and features him lounging and playing. Sixteen books are chronologically organized, each page highly personal. For this reason, none are for sale; but personalized requests of books are available for purchase.

The needlework is what makes the tiny diaries so novel. Albrecht uses plant-based Lokta paper that allows a needle and thread to puncture the paper but won’t cause it to rip.

“I like the dimension (the needlework) gives when added with the pen work,” she says. “So many times, you’re told you can’t touch art, and to me it’s pleasurable to open up the pages and touch them.”

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Albrecht is a multi-talented artist. She also dabbles in illustrations, papercutting and design. At the end of 2019, she showcased her work at the Bexley Public Library in Mostly Mary: Remembering Mary Oliver and Other Works by Brooke Albrecht; Oliver was an award-winning Ohio-born artist who died in January 2019.

“This was actually Ms. Albrecht’s third show at the library and her work is always a big hit with our patrons,” says Debbie Branningan, a library associate who curates the BPL exhibits. “(Visitors) really respond to and enjoy the delightful sense of wit and whimsy she conveys in her paper cuts and illustrations. We thoroughly enjoy seeing the inspiration Ms. Albrecht’s creative and imaginative shows bring.”

Mark your calendar, because Albrecht will display a collection of works at the 13th Annual Ohio Online Visual Artist Registry Juried Art Exhibition at the Columbus Metropolitan Main Library from Jan. 19-Feb. 29.

And just as her multi-medium exhibits express, Albrecht will never tie herself to one particular artform.

“I don’t have a favorite (medium), and I think that’s why I go back and forth,” she says. “If I get tired of one thing, then I can switch to something else.”

Lydia Freudenberg is an editor. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.