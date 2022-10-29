Financial advisors support orphanage and more with investments

Ryan C. Bibler, Managing Director – Investments for Bibler Finney Panfil Private Wealth Management Group of Wells Fargo Advisors, brought the idea to his colleagues. Looking into the circumstances in India and the work being done by Angel House, Vincent Finney and Joseph Panfil, both Managing Directors – Investments at the firm, were just as eager to help.

“We felt we could do something impactful when Angel House came to our attention,” Ryan C. Bibler Managing Directors – Investments says. “After speaking with others who had built orphanages and talking with Angel House, we decided it was a great opportunity. The poverty in India is terrible and the need for homes for children is daunting. The devastation that Covid created there really put it on our radar.”

Angel House works to house and care for children in India with the goal of providing them access to further opportunities and better life outcomes. Through the program, children receive access to food, clean water, shelter and education.

Over the course of 12 years, Angel House has built more than 200 homes and housed more than 6,000 children.

“A lot of these children will never have slept in a bed before,” says Vincent W. Finney Managing Directors – Investments. “Food, clothing, and shelter is something we all take for granted. Being able to have such a large impact on so many children is very humbling.”

Bibler, Finney and Panfil made the decision to contribute to the organization beginning in 2021. The team has contributed funds to fully build and furnish an orphanage that will house and care for 50 children.

This isn’t the financial advisors’ first experience giving back though.

“We have always had philanthropy in our hearts and minds,” says Vincent W. Finney Managing Directors – Investments. “However, it has only been for the past few years that our team has made a conscious effort to not only do things as individuals but pool our resources and try to do a few group projects every year as well.”

Each year, the advisors support One Warm Coat, which works to ensure no child goes without warmth. In 2021, the team ran a door-to-door campaign that raised more than $5,000 and 500

coats for the organization. When schools first closed in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Bibler, Finney and Panfil worked with the Westerville Area Resource Ministry, commonly known as WARM, to provide 1,500 meals to children in need. The advisers also have Pelotonia teams and support the Miracle League of Findlay.

Similar to investing, Joseph P. Panfil Managing Directors – Investments says that giving back depends on each individual’s circumstances.

“We view charitable efforts in the same light as saving for retirement or college” he says. “If you’re charitably inclined, donate what you can afford, when you can afford it and know that every donation adds up and is appreciated.”

Time, expertise and resources can be just as important as direct financial support.

“Giving back is a responsibility,” Ryan C. Bibler Managing Directors – Investments says. “Not only to our community but to the world. We feel if you’re fortunate to be able to help it really doesn’t matter how you do it. It may be simply checking on an elderly neighbor or volunteering when you can. It’s good for the soul.”

Cameron Carr is a contributing writer at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.