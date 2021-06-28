New Albany Walking Classic | A message from Phil Heit

× Expand Phil Heit pictured on the right

We’ve all experienced the “I don’t feel like working out today” moment. As a walker and runner spanning a 50-year period, I’ve certainly endured times during which I found it easy to rationalize that anything would be better than donning my workout clothes and hitting the road. Sometimes my lack of motivation would be a one-time incident or, perhaps, it might extend a number of days. But more times than not, I was able to overcome my lack of motivation by telling my inner self that if I continued my journey and engaged my body into workout mode, I would not regret it. And I never have. And if you’ve been in the same situation, and I’m sure you have, then you experienced that exhilarating feeling, whether physical, emotional or spiritual or any combination thereof that resulted from your accomplishment.

Sometimes it’s necessary create ways to offset the hesitancy to get your body to move when it responds, “No.” Here are some ideas that have worked for me and hopefully, will enable you to get into workout rhythm if your gearshift remains in park.

Buy something. I always get pumped up if I purchase a new pair of workout shoes as I can’t wait to give the roads a pounding. If shoes are not the answer, perhaps a shirt or cool tights will suffice. Try on your new gear, pose in front of the mirror and savor how cool you look. One of the best investments I ever made was a watch that hooks into the satellite. It will depict my time per mile, total distance, average workout pace and much more. I call it my coach on a wrist.

Learn to walk at a slow pace. During my early running days, I would take a 10-mile run every day which would be completed in under an hour. One day, an accomplished marathoner who, at one time was one of the fastest Americans saw me train. He approached me after my workout and offered advice on training. He recommended that I reduce my speed up to 2-3 minutes per mile saying that I was burning myself out and that by reducing my speed, I continued to run 10 miles per workout but this resulted in an extended time to my workout. I thought he was crazy but yet, he proved he knew what he was doing. I only ran fast two days per week so I remained sharp and had very competitive marathon times. Just what constitutes slow or fast is relative. If you find that a 16-minute per mile walk might be strenuous, then doing this everyday will eventually discourage you from continuing your routine. Slow down to 18 minute miles and just do more of a speed workout two times per week. You’ll be glad you did.

Walk with someone who is compatible. Having a workout buddy can be exactly what you need. But be careful. Someone may want to train with you because you both have determined your 5-mile race finish time is the same, however, your friend may start at a sizzling pace only to tire halfway during the workout. You, on the other hand start slower but walk each mile at a steady pace. Adapting to someone else’s workout mode might not be right for you even if you finish at the same time. But compatibility does not apply only to pace. Have you ever walked with a chatterbox? I have and it is not a pleasant experience. Know your partner before making a decision to walk regularly.

There’s an advantage to having had my body endure thousands of miles. Yes, my fitness level has been elevated. But there is another bonus to getting older. I’ve attained a level of wisdom that accompanies the aging process. Thus, I feel grateful to have the opportunity to share my thoughts with you so that you might forever stay motivated.

Keep walking,

Phil Heit Founder, New Albany Walking Classic