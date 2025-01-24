Neighborhood restaurant brings new tastes to Historic Dublin

In just five years, Coast Wine House has become a staple spot in Historic Dublin. The cozy contemporary wine bar is the perfect place for happy hour or a pre-dinner drink. Although its wine selection never disappoints, owner Dustin Snow noticed that guests continued to offer the same piece of feedback.

“They just wanted more food,” Snow says.

Snow heard his guests’ desires and set out to find a space that could be an extension of Coast Wine House with a full-service dining menu. And as it turns out, the perfect destination was just down the street.

A new taste

In July 2023, Snow and his team opened Gene’s, a sister restaurant to Coast Wine House that maintains a selection of wine while offering cocktails and new-American dishes made with seasonal ingredients.

Located just steps away from Coast Wine House, Gene’s can be found on S. High Street in a historic home that offers the perfect mix of warmth and sophistication. The location has a rich history and has been home to a wide range of businesses.

Although it started as a quaint private residence when it was first built in 1900, it has since transformed into a commercial storefront. From an antique shop to a nail salon to a cafe, Snow jokes that the space has led many different lives.

The team paired up with Columbus-based designer Liz Dutton to transform the historic building into a space that mirrored Coast Wine House while providing its own personal flair.

“The design is this intersection of a few different things, but still very much keeping with the aesthetic that we wanted at Coast – very homey, very intimate, very approachable and welcoming,” Snow says.

With classic black and white tile floors, vintage lighting and traditional finishes, Gene’s feels like home while still maintaining a level of elegance.

Plates for all palates

Matching its eye-catching interior is a mouth-watering menu, curated by Chef Bobby Moore. The menu is new-American with a focus on local, seasonal ingredients so it is constantly evolving, mixing in dishes with seasonal tastes while keeping guest favorites on the list.

“We’re a small kitchen, so we want to make sure that we’re not putting too much pressure on the team, while also being able to highlight hyper-local season ingredients as much as possible,” Snow says. “Cocktails, wines, all of that will always be evolving to offer a balance of guest favorites as well as newness.”

The menu is broken down by plate size – small, medium and large – to offer guests options to share plates or choose their own entree dish.

Although the restaurant has been open for less than a year, a few items have already solidified their place on the menu. Since day one, oysters have been offered on the half shell. The Brassica Caesar, a fresh salad crafted with boquerones, grilled pumpernickel and cured egg yolk, is another classic dish that pairs well with just about anything on the menu.

Focusing on main dishes, the chicken-fried wild mushrooms have become a guest favorite. Served on top of black-eyed peas and greens, the dish is packed with flavor. It can also be made vegan and gluten-free, allowing guests with a range of dietary restrictions to enjoy it.

The grilled bone-in pork loin is another constant on the menu, with it being elevated by different seasonal ingredients throughout the year – roasted peaches in the summer, and apples and maple glaze near the end of the year.

Although guests can certainly enjoy a dish on their own, the variety of plate sizes allows guests to try a range of flavors.

“We want to encourage people to try different things,” Snow says, “share amongst the group.”

Pair with a pour

To pair with its menu, Gene’s offers wines, cocktails, beers and non-alcoholic beverages. Gene’s centers around wine, but the cocktails aren’t to be overlooked.

“I think that’s been one of the biggest surprises to me, is how much our guests have really embraced our cocktail program,” Snow says. “Our wine program is globally sourced. It’s a mix of what I like to call some pioneers, but also some classics.”

Seasonal cocktails allow for fresh tastes each visit, however guests can always count on classic sips such as an espresso martini and French 75.

Those who prefer brews can choose from local beers on tap, or by can or bottle. Additionally, Gene’s offers zero-proof options, such as mocktails, coffee and sodas.

With its inviting ambiance, innovative menu and wide range of beverage selections, Gene’s has quickly become a wonderful addition to Dublin’s dining scene.

“We want to create a space that people can come in and enjoy a meal at the bar on a weeknight or come in and celebrate with a group of friends,” Snow says.

