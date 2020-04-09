National companies giving back to health care workers

It’s a scary time in the world at the moment, but hearing about the waves of support going out to our brave health care workers fighting COVID-19 lifts our spirits. Check out these national companies giving back to those who are working tirelessly to protect and keep us healthy.

Dr. Scholl’s

Scholl’s Wellness Company has donated 100,000 pairs of Dr. Scholl’s insoles to health care workers. Caregivers are on their feet all day and all night long, so any kind of support — even arch support — helps. Hospitals can submit requests to receive involves for their medical employees by reaching out to coronavirus.outreach@drscholls.com.

Brooks Running

Another company looking to help health care workers on their feet is Brooks Running. The company is donating 10,000 pairs of shoes to medical employees around the country.

FIGS

The premium scrubs company FIGS is donating 30,000 sets of scrubs to hospitals around the world over the next two months. They are shipping out packages 24/7 to ensure all health care workers have the protection they need.

Uber

Uber announced that they will provide 300,000 free meals to first responders. In a press release, Uber says, “We know that the work of medical and crisis response teams can be tireless, and the hours long.”

IPSY

This popular beauty subscription service is donating 50,000 care packages to health care workers everywhere. The company encourages anyone who works in a health care facility to sign up online to receive a package.

Vital Proteins

Just like in this company’s name, it’s clear that nurses and doctors are vital right now more than ever. Vital Proteins has donated over 30,000 Collagen Water bottles to medical centers.

Starbucks

One of the world’s favorite coffee chains will be giving a free tall brewed coffee to anyone who identifies as a first responder or health care worker. This will continue until May 3, and includes police officers, firefighters, paramedics, doctors, nurses, hospital and medical staff and medical researchers. The company has also helped to delivery 50,000 care packages to health care workers.