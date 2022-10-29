Which high-maintenance or low-maintenance plant is right for you?

A Dublin Road home hosts a CertifiedBackyard Habitat. Adding native plants toexisting landscaping adds diversity andcolor to any garden and benefits manytypes of wildlife.

Not everyone has a green thumb when it comes to taking care of plants. Some may find that the best plant for them is one that doesn’t require constant care, while others may find they can care for a plant as easily as they care for a pet. Here’s a look at some high-maintenance plants and low-maintenance plants.

High-maintenance plants

Among the best-known high-maintenance plants for indoor gardeners are the azalea, African violet and Bonsai tree:

Azaleas require cooler temperatures and constant dampness to thrive, and certain varieties, including white azaleas, require even more special care.

African violets, which are accustomed to high altitudes, are picky with their soil and sensitive to harsh light. Minor temperature drops can stunt their growth, while low temperatures can cause them to fail altogether and it is easy to overwater them.

Bonsai trees need constant maintenance and cultivation in order to thrive. As with azaleas, different variations – including the Ginseng Ficus, Chinese Elm, Brush Cherry and Oriental Ficus – require specialized care.

Low-maintenance plants

According to HGTV, some of the best low-maintenance plants are aloe vera, the snake plant and bromeliads:

Aloe vera only needs to be watered roughly every two to three weeks, since the soil needs to be completely dry before the next watering.

The snake plant thrives on neglect, and can grow in any type of light, including the shadows. Like aloe vera, snake plants don’t need water until their soil is nearly dry. These plants rarely need repotting – every three to five years for bright light, and five to 10 years for low light – and only need plant food a couple times each year.

Native to Africa, Central and South America, the Caribbean, and the southeastern U.S., the bromeliad is a great way to add a little rainforest in your home. The best place for bromeliads is usually by a bright window that faces east or west, and they thrive in temperatures between 65

and 70 degrees. Bromeliads have little leaf cups at their base to catch rainwater in their natural habitat, so the best way to water them is to mimic rainwater into the cups. The soil should be dry before watering again, and the cups should be dry before refilling with water as well.

If you’re just starting out on your plant parent adventure, you may want to start with low-maintenance plants and work your way up from there. Additional low-maintenance options include the golden pothos vine, the spider plant, the dracaena species, succulents and cacti, and bamboo.

