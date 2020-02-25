This decorative detail will add wonders to any room

You use them every day, they’re out in the open and can completely make or break a room’s décor.

Designer hardware came into the remodeling scene when homeowners wised up to the idea that updating handles and knobs can change the theme of a room easily and inexpensively.

However, designer hardware isn’t exactly new. In fact, one of the most coveted and famous doorknobs in history is an 1870s original “doggy doorknob” by Russell & Erwin Manufacturing Company. Believe it or not, this little bronze dog caused the explosion of designer hardware

Look for hardware featuring artists-inspired pieces – everything from glass-blown, painted, carved and even woven handles, knobs and more.

Bottom line – hardware must be functional. And, you don’t have to stick to one designer to complement your overall décor.

Caitlyn Blair is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.