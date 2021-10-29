The best home products to make a night of hosting go seamless

Bar Carts

Kul Bar Cart

Kul Bar Cart

37.6 inches tall, 35.4 inches wide,15.7 inches deep

$139.99

www.wayfair.com

Crawford Bar Cart

Crawford Bar Cart

36 inches tall, 43 inches wide, 18 inches deep

$299.99

www.valuecityfurniture.com

Bar Stools

Bellatier Bar Stool

Bellatier Adjustable Height Bar Stool

48 inches tall, 19.88 inches wide,18 inches deep

$160

www.ashleyfurniture.com

Caitbrook Bar Stools

Caitbrook Counter Height Bar Stools (set of 2)

24.38 inches tall, 21.25 inches wide,16.13 inches deep

$200

www.ashleyfurniture.com

Wine Rack

Oenophilia Wine Rack

Oenophilia Scaffovino 18-Bottle Floor Wine Rack in Black

38 inches tall, 9.5 inches wide, 9.25 inches deep

$83.99

www.bedbathandbeyond.com

Bartender Kit

BarStash Bartender Kit

BarStash Mixology Bartender Kit

17 Piece Bar Tool Set

$79.99

www.barstash.com

Bre Offenberger is an editorial assistant. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.