New kitchen trends AND the upcoming NARI show

× Expand Photo courtesy of www.YourMarylandRealEstateAgent.com

Cabinetry is an essential element to the overall space in which families spend a majority of their time – the kitchen. Not only does cabinetry offer precious storage space, but it can also bring the entire kitchen together. While cabinet design has not changed much in recent years – at least not as much as appliances – there are still small evolutions that have happened and are still happening in 2019.

The era of white kitchen cabinets, and all-white kitchens in general, is coming to a close.

It’s undeniable that ultra-bright white kitchens have a level of timeless appeal. However, every homeowner whose kitchen falls into this category knows exactly how difficult it is to keep the space clean on a daily basis.

For those who are wanting to let go of their white cabinets, here are some helpful tips.

Make It Moody

The best way to tone down a bleached-like kitchen is to create contrast. Instead of a bright optic white, consider contrasting the tone with an unexpected color to create a nuanced look. Easily evoke emotion from house guests with dramatic greens and earthy terracotta colors.

Matte is Back

Who doesn’t love the feeling of matte finishes? Matte cabinetry and appliances are much easier to keep clean and probably won’t go out of style anytime soon because of their allure and feel.

Going Dark

Instead of all-white cabinets, opt for black or darker-hued variations to quickly add elegance and drama to the space.

Mix It Up

The bold homeowner appreciates leaving a lasting impression. Wow guests with unexpected juxtapositions from cabinets to flooring, which creates a custom look that is exclusive to your personality.

Straight Up

Consider updating your kitchen with clean-lined cabinetry to achieve a modern, contemporary feel. The days of heavy finishes and bulky molding have come and gone.

Features to Consider – Kitchen Cabinet Remodel

Grain. With the exception of high-end models, veneered cabinets are likely to give you better grain-matching than solid wood cabinets.

With the exception of high-end models, veneered cabinets are likely to give you better grain-matching than solid wood cabinets. Color. You're not always wedded to a wood's natural color. Stain can replicate the color of maple on a birch base, for example.

You're not always wedded to a wood's natural color. Stain can replicate the color of maple on a birch base, for example. Construction. Wood cabinet drawers can be constructed using dowels, rabbets or dovetails. Drawers with dovetails should last longer, but consume more wood to produce a more expensive.

Did You Know?

Most cabinets are made from hardwood, but to reduce costs, these hardwoods are often applied as veneers over a substrate, such as plywood.

Types Available:

Red Oak

White Oak

Hard Maple

Hickory

Cherry

Birch

Ash

Pine

Mark Your Calendar!

For one weekend this spring, some of the most ambitious Columbus-area home remodels are on display.

The 2019 Spring Home Improvement Tour, organized by the local chapter of the National Association of the Remodeling Industry, is set for May 4-5.

The tour operates 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Saturday and noon-5 p.m. on Sunday.

NARI’s spring tour features 11 homes throughout the Columbus area, including tours in Hilliard, Galena, Plain City, Upper Arlington, Clintonville, Powell, Dublin and Pickerington. Projects include entire home remodels, additions, bathrooms, historic renovations and detached structures.

Tickets are $3 per location or $10 for access to all locations, and are available at all stops as well as at www.trustnari.org.

Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.