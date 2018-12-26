Multifunctional furniture can help with downsizing

One essential aspect of downsizing your home is reaching a compromise. With more limited space you may not be able to fit all of your furniture into a smaller space, but you can certainly find pieces that fulfill the same functions.

Luckily, furniture design is becoming increasingly more ergonomic and multi-faceted. This allows something as traditional as a sofa to function as not only a place to sit, but double as work and storage spaces.

Here are just a few ideas to ease the challenge of a smaller space.

Coffee Tables

Coffee tables and end tables are the perfect accents to any modern living room. Furniture stores like Roche Bobois in the Short North offer unique items to double your usage. The Paris Paname magazine rack designed by Bruno Moinard is a space saver and an aesthetically pleasing solution to your home.

Don’t let your CityScene Magazines stack up on the table, place them in this nice holder and still have a surface to feature a unique lamp or vase of flowers.

Bedroom

Just because you are moving to a smaller space doesn’t mean the size of your bed should suffer. Many companies will offer the perfect solution so you can maintain the bed you love while utilizing more space for storage.

Newer bed frames offer ample storage with space built in for baskets and shelves.

Living Room

Mid-century modern is on trend right now and while bulky, low couches may not fit your space, an equally stylish love seat with the same retro flare can do the trick.

Couches are a must when it comes to a living room and while the limited space may eliminate a guest room, often times designers implement lavish foldout day beds that can tuck away nice and tight when not in use.

While downsizing may pose as an overwhelming process – making a space work, with the right pieces of furniture that offer more than one use – your new space can be warm and welcoming just as your previous home once was.

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcomed at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com