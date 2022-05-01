Keep your ear to the ground on new flooring trends

One of the most important elements of your home’s atmosphere is where you place your feet as soon as you step inside, so it makes sense that flooring is one of the most crucial decisions when designing or remodeling a space.

Today, new materials continue to expand options for both style and function. Take a look at some of the latest trends.

Vinyl Flooring

This material has gained popularity because it mimics real wood or stone flooring, but with the durability of vinyl material, making it easier to install. Due to its texture and multilayered nature, this type of flooring is known to be water- and scratch-resistant. That makes it a great option for those seeking a long-lasting floor or anticipating heavy use, particularly by children or pets, as it helps prevent wear and tear over time. Vinyl flooring, particularly luxury vinyl flooring, is also excellent for keeping in heat and is relatively affordable.

Our pick: Karndean Design Flooring’s Korlok Select Ivory Brushed Oak

www.karndean.com

Ultra-Matte Finishes

Matte, as opposed to glossy flooring, has a more natural appearance that pairs well with earthier wall tones and accentuates natural wood. It also provides a protective covering to the floor, which makes it great for a busy household. Matte finishes tend to obscure scratches and scuffs, helping extend the floor’s life. As with vinyl flooring, ultra-matte finishes are a great long-term option for homeowners.

Our pick: BreezeWood Floors Hickory Flooring – Chestnut With Ultra-Matte Finish

www.breezewoodfloors.com

Hybrid Flooring

Hybrid flooring consists of multiple layers that give the floor some of the best and most durable

qualities. Perhaps most attractive: A waterproof protective layer on top helps the material endure while remaining comfortable and fashionable. Marketed as 100 percent waterproof, this option is also good at preventing stains and scratches. Hybrid flooring also gives the DIY set a chance to put it together themselves, as each piece of the flooring fits together like a puzzle piece, rather than with glue or nails. This option is generally seen as even more durable than vinyl plank because it uses wood or stone composites in place of plastics, but it is more expensive and thicker than vinyl options.

Our pick: LL Flooring’s Duravana Hybrid Resilient Waterproof Flooring

www.llflooring.com

Wide Plank Flooring

Compared to its narrower counterpart, wide plank flooring is a simple, yet eye-catching style that has become increasingly popular with homeowners. Wider flooring helps open up the room by providing the appearance of more depth and space wherever it’s used. The wider planks also mean both fewer seams in the floor and easier installation. This aesthetically appealing option is great for emphasizing a space or complimenting rustic décor.

Our pick: WidePlank Floor Supply’s Ash Golden Oak Wide Plank Flooring

www.wideplankfloorsupply.com

Sophia Englehart is an editorial assistant at CityScene Media Group. Feedback welcome at feedback@citysccenemediagroup.com.