Griffey Remodeling's 2,000 sqf addition is stunning

× Expand Photos courtesy of Griffey Remodeling

When the original plans to remodel their existing home were continuously shut down by zoning committees, an Upper Arlington family did not lose hope and found their dream remodel.

“The owners were driving around one day and I received a call and they said, ‘Surprise, we bought a house,’” says Charlie Griffey owner of Griffey Remodeling.

Griffey and his team went back to the drawing board for the new home that would be completely gutted and include a 2,000 square foot addition to the home.

Aside from the expansion, the project added a new kitchen, dining room, master suite, basement and extended the existing great room.

Salvaging and repurposing as much as they could was essential to this project’s success. Unique limestone from a porch they tore out was used on the new addition, plus, the team was able to salvage many original built-ins and some of the diamond grid windows, as well.

“It was a lot of trying to blend the old with the new, which is always important in a remodel,” Griffey says. “Not making it look so modern when it was a traditional home to start with.”

The remodeling paid off, and the project received the NARI of central Ohio 2018 Contractor of the Year Award in the “Entire House Over $1,000,000” category.

“There were so many team players that had a huge part in the success of this project and the stories it tells,” Griffey says.

× 1 of 6 Expand The great room was a huge part of this project and was extended out six feet. “One of the ceiling beams is concealing a big steel beam, and that defines the depth and layout of the coffered ceiling in the great room,” Griffey says. × 2 of 6 Expand This fireplace is built out of Indiana limestone and weighs over 2,500 pounds. Griffey’s team had to go underneath the fireplace to make a new concrete footing to support the massive structure. × 3 of 6 Expand The home doubled in size throughout the remodel by more than 2,000 square-feet). Griffey’s team tried repurposing as much as they could. Outside, they tore down the porch and used the rare limestone on the new addition. × 4 of 6 Expand The ceiling detail in the dining room was done by Griffey’s nephew, a true master carpenter. Every single piece was installed individually using dintil molding hidden with fasteners. “When you go to the end of the wall, it all ends in a perfect 45-degree angle,” Griffey says. × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.