Going metal | eco-friendly, stylish and long-lasting

The benefits of metal roofs

Metal roofs reflect solar radiant heat, which can reduce cooling costs by 10-25 percent. Not only do metal roofs contain 25-95 percent recycled content, depending on the material used, they are also 100 percent recyclable at the end of their life.

Metal roofs offer many advantages, including:

Longevity – Metal roofs maintain a shelf life of 40-70 years, depending on the material, as compared with traditional asphalt roofs which have a life expectancy of 12-20 years.

– Metal roofs maintain a shelf life of 40-70 years, depending on the material, as compared with traditional asphalt roofs which have a life expectancy of 12-20 years. Durability – Some metal roofs can sustain wind gusts up to 140 mph, which is the equivalent to winds generated by an EF3 tornado. They will not corrode or crack, and can be impact-resistant to weather such as hail. In addition, metal roofs don't need the periodic costly maintenance that other roofing materials often require.

– Some metal roofs can sustain wind gusts up to 140 mph, which is the equivalent to winds generated by an EF3 tornado. They will not corrode or crack, and can be impact-resistant to weather such as hail. In addition, metal roofs don't need the periodic costly maintenance that other roofing materials often require. Safety – Metal roofs will not spark and ignite into flames during a wildfire or lightning strike.

Shingle roofs have some disadvantages, including:

Shingles are susceptible to high wind damage – strong winds can uplift or tear them off easily.

Asphalt roof shingles not only transfer solar heat into your home, but they can also become damaged by the heat.

Mildew problems caused by excess moisture pooling in shady areas of your roof can damage shingles easily.

Depending on the type of shingle, asphalt roofs are easily outlasted by tile, slate and metal, lasting on average 15-30 years.

Most shingle tear-off waste is part of the building-related waste stream – up to 20 billion pounds per year.

Whether the goal is installing a roof on a new home, or if your existing roof requires a functional makeover, there are plenty of materials to choose from. No matter the style you choose, metal roofs are an attractive option. Material options include tin, zinc, aluminum, copper or galvanized steel. Always be sure to check with your local building department for code requirements.

Making metal a focal point

Metal is a focal element of 2019, traditionally utilized as an accent in bathrooms and kitchens. Similar to the make-it-your-own remodeling trend, mixing various types of metal is an excellent way to add texture and progressively infuse a visual interest into a space.

Metal backsplashes come in myriad styles, colors, and finishes, and no two look identical. An added bonus – the backsplashes are easy to clean!

Make It (Back)Splashy

Introduce a subtle pattern throughout the entire kitchen with a quilted metal backsplash. Perfect for a transitional-style kitchen, quilted metal updates and modernizes the whole space.

Riveting

Add a combination of colors, finishes and textures to your kitchen with a faux-metal tile backsplash and riveted intersections. The colors of the backsplash should match or complement those found in the countertop. The rivets add a three-dimensional effect with their texture.

Create Depth

Homeowners with a modern kitchen might consider utilizing a metallic backsplash that creates both depth and dimension. Cabinets with rich colors will tie in perfectly with a backsplash of a similar shade that features different sheens and surfaces.

Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.