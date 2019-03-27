Eight ways to keep your home well insulated

In builder lingo, the better a structure keeps out the wind and the rain, the tighter its envelope. As a homeowner, where do you currently stand in your quest for a tight envelope?

While many new energy efficient products enter the market each year, some builders shy away from them because of higher costs. In many cases, just adding a layer of insulation or a specially glazed window can increase the cost of materials by 20 to 30 percent.

Below is a list of advanced building materials homeowners might want to consider when considering a home renovation or building project:

Recycled Steel

According to the Steel Research Institute, builders are simplifying the framing process by ordering customized steel beams and panels. The SRI touts the durability of steel in areas subject to high winds and earthquakes. While a 2,000-square-foot house requires 40 or 50 trees to build, a frame from recycled steel requires the same amount of material from six scrapped cars.

Insulating Concrete Forms

Concrete forms are defined as cast-in-place concrete walls that are sandwiched between two layers of insulation. Concrete is poured into forms that serve as insulation layers and remain in place as a permanent part of the structure. The technology is used in freestanding walls and building blocks. Buildings made from this material can save as much as 20 percent over the energy consumed by wood frame buildings in cold climates, such as Columbus winters.

Plant-based Polyurethane Rigid Forms

When used as insulation, the foam offers high moisture and heat resistance, excellent acoustics, and protection against mold and pests. It also has a higher R-value than fiberglass or polystyrene, meaning it has a higher thermal resistance and insulates better.

Cool Roofing

If you want to stay cool on a hot day, it's better to wear a white T-shirt than a black one because it reflects rather than absorbs heat. A cool roof is like that white T-shirt – it reflects heat from the sun and stays cooler, thus transferring less heat into the building. In the past, roofing materials themselves needed to be light-colored for this concept to work. But new treatments allow consumers to choose darker materials that will reflect heat back into the atmosphere as well.

Structural Insulated Panels

These panels are made from a layer of foam insulation placed between pieces of plywood, strand board or cement panels. According to the National Association of Home Builders, the material is fire resistant and can be used for foundations, floors, basements and load-bearing walls. The NAHB research notes that the surfaces can have finished looks, such as wood grain or stucco. Siding, bricks and stone can be installed on the panels, too.

Recycled Wood/Plastic Composite Lumber

According to the NAHB, this 50-50 combination of wood fibers and waste plastics are more durable and less toxic than conventional treated lumber. The material is also more rigid than pure plastic lumber because the wood fibers add extra strength.

Low-E Windows

The "E" in low-E stands for emissivity, and a clear coating of metallic oxide on the windows keep the heat inside the house in the winter and outside in the summer.

Low-E windows typically cost $60 to $110 each. That's 10 to 15 percent more than clear glass storm windows, but they definitely have benefits: They can reduce heat flow through the glass by half, and reduce heating costs by 10 to 20 percent.

Vacuum Insulation Panel

In a one-inch panel, the vacuum insulation panel provides seven times the insulating protection as traditional products. However, it's currently only available for commercial industrial refrigeration and specialized container systems.

Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.