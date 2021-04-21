DIY ethereal effect for your potted plants

Want to brighten up your front yard or windowsill? These glow-in-the-dark planters are the way to go.

Painted Planter

To get started, grab a terra cotta pot (or two), outdoor paint, glow-in-the-dark paint, a paintbrush, plastic wrap and a newspaper or paper bag.

When buying glow paint, be sure to look for a phosphorescent paint rather than fluorescent. Fluorescent paint only glows under black light, while phosphorescent paint is charged by light. We recommend DecoArt’s Glow in the Dark Paint or Ultimate Glow-in-the-Dark Paint.

First, paint your pot using a small brush and outdoor paint. The best base colors for glow-in-the-dark are white, black or neon paints. Next, let the pot dry for 1-2 hours on a sheet of plastic wrap. Add another coat if needed. Let the pot dry completely before proceeding. When the planter is dry, cover its drainage hole with scrap paper. Now to the fun part! With the pot lying upside down on the plastic wrap, pour the glow paint over its bottom and edges. The paint will run off the sides, creating a splatter effect. Don’t worry if the paint collects at the bottom. Lift the pot in your hand using the plastic wrap. Gently tilt the pot in your palm to spread the paint across the sides and create an even layer on the bottom. Wait for your pot to dry. The paint will continue to spill and drip over the sides. When completely dry, lift the pot from the plastic wrap and remove the scrap paper from the drainage hole. Add a plant and your glow-in-the-dark pot is ready to go.

When the lights are on, the pot will appear pale lime green. It can charge if it’s in a bright spot, such as outside in direct sunlight or next to a lamp. With a charge, the glow will be even more dramatic.

Alternatively, you can use solar-powered LED lights to bring some fun to your front yard.

LED Lawn

Materials

1 large white translucent planter

1 small white planter that fits inside the large one

Drill

1 strand outdoor solar LED light rope

Hot glue gun

Optional: tin foil

Optional: gravel

Directions

In the large planter, drill a hole near the bottom big enough to fit the width of the LED rope. Feed the LED rope through the hole so the charging pack is on the outside of the planter. Using the hot glue gun, glue the LED light rope on the small planter, starting at the top and wrapping the light around the planter until it reaches the bottom. Once it’s fully adhered, place the small planter inside the larger planter and pull the excess light rope back out through the hole in the larger planter. If the small pot is significantly shorter than the large one, add some gravel to the bottom of the larger pot to raise the shorter one up. Fill the smaller planter with dirt and a plant of your choice, then place the planter outside and insert the solar charging pack in the dirt where it can be in full sunlight. Once charged, you’ll have a glowing planter!

BONUS: Before the first step, cover the smaller pot with tin foil to reflect the LED light better.

Information collected from HGTV and BuzzFeed Nifty.

