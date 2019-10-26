IMG_1700.jpg

Creating memorable Thanksgiving table settings

Learn how to make your tables and centerpieces pop for Turkey Day

Pick Your Pumpkin

Thanksgiving can certainly bring an oversaturation of pumpkin décor.

Refined-looking felt pumpkins can mature a table setting and give a more artistic appeal.

You can also find beautiful, clear glass blown pumpkins, giving your spread a break from the typical loud orange.

Pro tip: gourds are less Halloween and more late autumn – the wackier the shape, the better!

Pass the Plates

Beautiful plates and silverware painted with seasonal foliage can be used all season long – perfect for not only holiday parties, but everyday use as well. A simple napkin holder, colored a deep autumn hue, provides a subtle holiday feel.

Icing on Top

A centerpiece pulls together an entire dining spread, tying in your theme. Implementing nature décor gives a wonderful touch and is an easy way to give your table the seasonal feel. Plus, a pop of green with burnt oranges, deep chestnuts and dark yellows is festive.

For a unique approach, take your centerpiece higher rather than spreading it out horizontally. Placing fall branches, fake feathers or other whimsical pieces into a pitcher or vase is an easy centerpiece that can be done in just a few steps.

