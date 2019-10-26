Creating memorable Thanksgiving table settings

Pick Your Pumpkin

Thanksgiving can certainly bring an oversaturation of pumpkin décor.

Refined-looking felt pumpkins can mature a table setting and give a more artistic appeal.

You can also find beautiful, clear glass blown pumpkins, giving your spread a break from the typical loud orange.

Pro tip: gourds are less Halloween and more late autumn – the wackier the shape, the better!

Pass the Plates

Beautiful plates and silverware painted with seasonal foliage can be used all season long – perfect for not only holiday parties, but everyday use as well. A simple napkin holder, colored a deep autumn hue, provides a subtle holiday feel.

Icing on Top

A centerpiece pulls together an entire dining spread, tying in your theme. Implementing nature décor gives a wonderful touch and is an easy way to give your table the seasonal feel. Plus, a pop of green with burnt oranges, deep chestnuts and dark yellows is festive.

For a unique approach, take your centerpiece higher rather than spreading it out horizontally. Placing fall branches, fake feathers or other whimsical pieces into a pitcher or vase is an easy centerpiece that can be done in just a few steps.

Mallory Arnold is an editor. Feedback welcome at marnold@cityscenemediagroup.com