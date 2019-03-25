Make-it-your-own remodeling trend continues

Trending in 2019, the mash-up style of home remodeling allows for freedom to mix interior design styles to suit the homeowner’s taste. For some, aesthetic personalization is a mash-it-up approach, with feature elements taken out of opposing decades. Some examples of this personalization strategy include contemporary white walls, platform beds, antique accents and geometric fabrics.

One-of-a-kind bath tiles

There are innumerable bath tile combinations for every homeowner. Try thinking outside of the box and consider installing the tile in a herringbone or diagonal pattern. This will intentionally draw the viewer’s eye to the longest part of the room. Don’t ever be afraid to experiment with different tilework patterns, mixing colors and shapes.

Wallpapered risers on stairs

Most people think that wallpaper is just for walls. The truth is, nearly everything in your home can be wallpapered, including the stairs. You can add pattern and color to a staircase with wallpaper, acrylic sheeting, and decorative hardware.

Pro Tip: A staircase is usually wider than a wallpaper roll, so choose a pattern that looks good sideways. This way, you’ll need only one strip per stair. Also, some designs will produce varying effects on each stair, so choose your wallpaper with this in mind.

Unpasted wallpaper is recommended over pre-pasted wallpaper for this project because it calls for a gel adhesive rather than water application. This is helpful if you don’t want to drip water onto your stairs, which might damage the finish on the treads.

Contrasting wall and ceiling patterns

Painted accent walls are so last year – and the year before. Forget the accent wall already. Statement ceilings are the hot new trend.

Every homeowner has, at one time or another, agonized over which paint color to use on their walls. Little to no time is traditionally spent on the ceiling. It’s time to make a case for the fifth and most important wall that covers our head. An accent ceiling can transform a space and instantly make it feel unique.

Here are some ideas to get started:

Gold leaf, paint color or tile

Chandeliers

Hidden track lighting behind crown molding

Colored ceiling in an otherwise neutral room

Use an accent color that continues downward via window curtains

Painted tin tiles

Paint stripes

Nathan Collins is managing editor. Feedback welcome at ncollins@cityscenemediagroup.com.