Selling Your Home in Columbus?

With a vibrant, eclectic arts scene, low cost of living, and a highly rated education system, it’s no surprise that Columbus is home to the 6th hottest zip code in the U.S. this year and has seen some of the largest year-over-year growth in newly listed homes in the nation. Homebuyers from cities around the U.S. are searching for homes in the Columbus area, but even in a competitive market, selling a home can be a stressful experience. Now homeowners in Columbus can bypass everything from home repairs and invasive tours to feeling uncertain about their deal falling through.

This fall, Columbus residents can completely streamline the sale of their home with Opendoor, the leading digital real estate platform, for a simple, certain and fast experience. Opendoor can save you time, reduce stress, and provide peace of mind so you can focus on what’s most important—moving on to your next chapter with ease. Here’s how it works:

Get a competitive all-cash offer on your home (in minutes!)

Opendoor simplifies the home selling process into just a few clicks online. Skip the stress of making updates to your home to get it list-ready. Visit Opendoor.com, type in your address, and provide some details about your home—it takes about 10 minutes. From there, Opendoor will send you an estimate and if you like it, you can begin the selling process. Completely contact and hassle-free

While home inspections are a critical part of the selling process, they're often seen as a lengthy, daunting task. These assessments can take between two to four hours and often require the seller, buyer and an inspector to be present. Opendoor has completely simplified the process with self-guided home walkthroughs. Sellers can take videos and photos using a smartphone, computer or regular camera, highlighting what's unique about their home. By eliminating the steps of more traditional inspections, sellers can complete the digital-first, asynchronous self-assessment in about 10minutes—saving hours of time. Guaranteed certainty and simplicity.

While home inspections are a critical part of the selling process, they’re often seen as a lengthy, daunting task. These assessments can take between two to four hours and often require the seller, buyer and an inspector to be present. Opendoor has completely simplified the process with self-guided home walkthroughs. Sellers can take videos and photos using a smartphone, computer or regular camera, highlighting what’s unique about their home. By eliminating the steps of more traditional inspections, sellers can complete the digital-first, asynchronous self-assessment in about 10 minutes—saving hours of time.

Instead of anxiously waiting for a buyer’s financing, the inspection process, and appraisal that can prevent a deal from moving forward, selling to Opendoor gives homeowners an all-cash offer so they can move quickly, easily and with certainty. You control when you move and have the opportunity to choose your closing date, in as few as 14 days or up to 90 days, and you have the flexibility to change that date if something comes up. If you’re in the Columbus metro area and looking to sell your home, get started by requesting an offer today at Opendoor.com