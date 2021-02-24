Using universal design to improve lives

In 2020, the U.S. had half the number of accessible homes as households that need them. Only nine percent of households with someone who has a physical disability live in an accessible home. Luckily, the best remodelers do more than just design and execute projects that look great: They design and execute projects that are tailored to each client’s needs.

Accessible living has many meanings, but at its most basic level, it describes a living space designed to meet all the physical needs of its residents, whether it is accommodating a physical disability, or the ability to age in place, or even the possibility of these sorts of issues in the future.

The Approach

Designing an accessible space means learning and understanding the accessibility needs of the client and never taking any aspect for granted, says Joel Walter, president and founder of NJW Construction Inc. That means being as thorough as humanly possible when assessing needs.

“You’ve got to design it to their strengths, instead of a standard design that might not benefit them,” Walter says.

Many homeowners don’t realize the full range of possibilities open to them, and may not go into the remodeling process knowing there are features that can make their or their loves ones’ lives more comfortable.

Appealing Accessibility

Function shouldn’t sacrifice design appeal and vice versa. Homeowners still want their homes to look visually attractive even through the addition of accessibility features. It’s a common misconception that designing an accessible space will be unsightly.

For example, a bathroom may be altered so that the shower is zero barrier, taking away the risk of stepping over a barrier on wet tile, but this also opens up the space to make it appear larger. And while homeowners may require contrasting tile and grout colors to give depth and contrast to help failing eyesight, the designer has the freedom to play with shades and textures.

Phil Pangrazio, president of Ability360 – an Arizona-based nonprofit that promotes programs to assist people with disabilities – explains universal design isn’t meant only for those with special needs.

“The idea,” he says in an article by azcentral, “is to build an environment so it works for everyone. It’s universal, meaning it should serve everybody.”

Aging in Place

Making accommodations for people whose mobility has been limited by age isn’t a new concept. What’s new is the breadth of options available for these projects.

The need for aging-in-place strategies has intensified as the baby boom generation has gotten older, increasing demand for these services. As some homeowners look to renovate their homes to better handle their own needs, others remodel to make it easier for older friends and family members to visit.

Examples include grab bars, task lighting, walk-in showers and bathtubs, non-slip flooring, entry handrails, and kitchen counter height adjustments.

When choosing a remodeler, look for universal design credentials. Any remodeler should get a comprehensive accounting of the homeowner’s needs before assessing what sorts of changes may be warranted.

Universal Design

The Centre for Excellence in Universal Design, based in Ireland, lays out seven principles guiding the design philosophy:

Equitable Use: The design is useful and marketable to people with diverse abilities.

Flexibility in Use: The design accommodates a wide range of individual preferences and abilities.

Simple and Intuitive Use: Use of the design is easy to understand, regardless of the user’s experience, knowledge, language skills or current concentration level.

Perceptible Information: The design communicates necessary information effectively to the user, regardless of ambient conditions or the user’s sensory abilities.

Tolerance for Error: The design minimizes hazards and the adverse consequences of accidental or unintended actions.

Low Physical Effort: The design can be used efficiently and comfortably and with a minimum of fatigue.

Size and Space for Approach and Use: Appropriate size and space is provided for approach, reach, manipulation and use regardless of user’s body size, posture or mobility.

Examples of common accessibility renovations: