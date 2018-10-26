Lancaster bathroom gets spa-ready renovation

× Expand Karli Moore Photography Keeping in mind the lighting of the room, this mirror features tilted pieces. If sunlight is ever an issue in the morning, simply twist the mirror to get rid of the glare.

It is something we all fear as homeowners but all too often can’t avoid. Water damage can wreak havoc on areas of your home and drastically change the feel of a room.

However, as a Lancaster family quickly found out, chaotic situations can suddenly turn into something much brighter and more ideal for homeowners. While the whole home was treated to an interior facelift, the project ultimately expanded to include the master bedroom and closet as well.

The Basics

Karli Moore Photography The bench seat within the wet room master bath essentially floats in midair. Designed to hold more than 400 pounds, the cantilevered bench is flawlessly tied into the room, boasting the same Carrara Marble as the shower.

The homeowners had five designs that were put into consideration for the bathroom’s remodel. A wet room master bath design inspired by the couple’s travels, won over their hearts and would become the basis of the project.

“They had seen bathrooms that inspired them throughout their business travels,” Stacey Hoffman, consultant at NJW Construction, says. “The one they liked was calming, achromatic and a very soft bathroom.”

The shower and freestanding tub are encapsulated by glass and tile, creating a sauna-like atmosphere. Originally, the shower was four by three feet and expanding both the size and comfortability of the area was the utmost priority when the project began to take shape. The bathroom also had an outdated built-in closet that needed to meet the family’s storage needs.

“The wet room design we have seen on a couple projects we’ve done,” Hoffman says. “This was a way to give them a larger shower and to keep that soaking tub and create an environment where you can transition from one room to the other.”

A custom shower glass system boasts a double door for entry. The shower itself makes the room feel very open thanks to the operable transom glass across the double doors.

Lighting and an Achromatic Theme

Natural lighting was an essential part of the design and something the homeowners wanted to protect and expand. Using a partial wall design allowed the room to keep an open and airy atmosphere.

“The lights used in this design are wet location sealed, so moisture is not affecting the electrical components of the fixtures,” Hoffman says.

The achromatic aesthetic of this bathroom is accented perfectly with Marble White Carrara and pencil edged detailing alongside the waterfall vanity and shower. Carrara Marble is also included on the partial “knee” wall, riser and threshold entry.

“The house needed repairs and updating in other areas, so it made them (the homeowners) look at the home as a whole,” Hoffman says. “It started out as an unfortunate event and turned into a positive.”

Rocco Falleti is an assistant editor. Feedback welcome at rfalleti@cityscenecolumbus.com.