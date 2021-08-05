First-floor overhaul includes kitchen absorbing office space

Ted and MaLinda Wierzbicki went into their remodel last year with modest goals, mainly centered around increasing the space and functionality of their kitchen.

After an extensive renovation by Organized Home Remodeling, the first floor of their Powell home has undergone such a stark transformation that visitors barely recognize it. It all started with the realization that removing a wall would allow them to make the office part of the kitchen space.

“Whenever we had a family get-together, people would congregate in the kitchen,” Ted says. “Everyone felt crowded so removing the wall to expand the kitchen was a major goal.”

Anchoring the newly enlarged kitchen and the focal point to bring the changes together is a brand new 10-foot kitchen island. Hand-picked granite countertops brought together the colors the customer loved, and significantly increased the prep space for entertaining and making meals for the large extended family. A built-in microwave drawer and electronic trash can compartment fill out the island, while custom pendant lighting adds to its ambience.

Not far from the massive island – in the area that was once the office – is beautiful, stained bar cabinetry equipped with a wine rack, a beverage refrigerator, locked liquor drawers, wine glass storage and plenty of space for drinks and storage. Upper glass cabinets with a lighted interior and a re-claimed barnwood countertop also define the beautiful piece of furniture.

“Everything you need is all in the same area,” says MaLinda. “You don’t have anyone trying to get a drink in the area where you are busy fixing food. No one is tripping over each other.”

It's not just the gathering space that has grown; the additional storage is more than the couple dreamed of having. New, larger cupboards and cabinets join the new appliances in being placed for maxi- mum convenience. Many of the drawers and cabinets are specialized for their contents, from utensils to spices. All the base cabinets are either drawers or roll-outs.

“I never have to dig into the cupboard to find anything again,” says MaLinda about the cabinets, built and installed by Buck- eye Custom Cabinets and Closets. “They are solid wood and beautifully finished.”

“Cooking is so easy, because everything that I need is right there,” MaLinda says. “It’s very functional.”

Recessed lighting throughout the kitchen gives it additional visual appeal.

"The colors in general are updated and much lighter," Ted says. "It was an aesthetic improvement from the dark cherry cabinets they had before. The entire kitchen is lighter, bright and just a joy to walk into."

Changes Outside the Kitchen

The couple especially appreciated Organized Home Remodeling’s attention to even the smallest of detail, with MaLinda relating a story about some off-white electrical plate covers.

“The electrician had inadvertently put ivory outlets and covers in the back splash area of the bar even though the back splash tile was various hues of blue. That was the color of the outlets in the rest of the home. When the pictures of that day’s progress were uploaded to the office, Kathy Morgan, company president, saw to it that the off-white outlets and covers were switched out for gray outlets and covers at no additional charge,” MaLinda says.

In the end, the remodel touched every room on the first floor: kitchen, office, din- ing room, family room, bathroom, laundry room. The most visible through-line for all of those rooms is the new flooring, with hardwood and carpeting being replaced by luxury vinyl plank – far more durable and easier to clean, Ted says, and better for their two cats and new puppy.

Between the initial planning and the beginning of the physical remodel, a complication arose. The Wierzbickis had planned to eliminate the office because it was rarely used for its intended purpose. The couple are empty nesters, but even before they were, no one utilized the office for work; its primary purpose was storage. Then COVID-19 happened. Suddenly, a home office was a necessity for MaLinda, who had to work from home despite being in the middle of a construction zone.

Organized Home Remodeling worked with the couple to come up with a solution: Continue with the plan to fold the office into the kitchen and turn the formal dining room – which was also seldom used for its intended purpose – into the new office.

Additional Features

Among the further highlights of the first-floor space are:

All new first floor windows and large sliding glass door

Complete build out of the laundry room with additional storage, sink, bench seat, utility cabinet and pull-down clothes hanging rack in the laundry room making use of the normally wasted space over top of the washer-drawer.

New blinds and window treatments courtesy of Gotcha Covered of NW Co- lumbus

An all-new surround sound system, TV and speaker setup in the family room from EZ-Integration of Dublin

Additional speakers in the kitchen, of- fice, dining room and patio

The remodeling process took about three months between summer and fall 2020. After it was finished, it wasn’t fin- ished, as the Wierzbickis decided to go ahead with adding a change to the look of their family room fireplace to match the tile and granite used in the kitchen.

“The face of the fireplace matches our backsplash behind the sink and the stove, and the heart matches the granite countertop,” Ted says. “It is the crown jewel that the project needed to complete the look.”

