Copper is the highlight of top-to-bottom kitchen remodel

Upon first entering Carol and Bob Lowery’s kitchen, one would never assume that – adorned with a sleek copper range hood, elegant Cambria quartz counter tops and beautiful custom cabinets – the space was once described as having major functionality issues.

That’s the way Carol diplomatically describes the reasoning she and her husband, Bob, used when they decided the kitchen in their Upper Arlington home needed an upgrade. The house was built in the 1970s, and the kitchen had been renovated since then, but not since they bought the home in 2003.

The kitchen is much more functional now since Organized Home Remodeling completed a three-month renovation in August. But the word “functional,” while accurate, does not do justice to the night-and-day transformation of the space.

A 180-Degree Change

Essentially, all that remains of the kitchen that was is the floor and the door to the patio.

Everything else has been updated with exciting additions that fit the Lowery’s needs.

“The design-build process allowed Organized Home Remodeling to design specifically for the goals Carol and Bob had in mind”, says company President, Kathy Morgan. “As a company, we focus on not only gorgeous interiors, but creating useful, practical spaces.”

The kitchen is decidedly easier to use, Carol says, with countless items now far more accessible – pots, pans, spices, seasonings, mixer attachments, utensils and beyond.

Though the pandemic has severely limited the Lowerys’ ability to entertain, they look forward to being able to do so more regularly in a space more amenable to it.

It is impossible to miss the kitchen island, arguably the most elegant, eye-catching feature. It has several amenities built directly into it, including a mixer stand that swings up for easy use with her KitchenAid mixer and a microwave drawer with flip-down controls to make them easier to use.

“For buffet-style serving and prep work, I never run out of space,” says Carol.

The Most Noticeable Features

The custom range hood is impossible to miss and perhaps the gem of the kitchen. It has stunning custom copper inlays, which Organized Home Remodeling incorporated on Carol’s request, and 14-inch-deep tall cabinets custom made by Buckeye Custom Cabinets & Closets on each side to maximize her storage space.

“I wanted something that was attractive, but not a full copper hood – (something) that really stood out and took center stage, not competing with everything else going on,” she says.

Carol is also a big fan of the artistic stonepatterned backsplash behind the oven.

“I collected rocks as a kid, and it has all sorts of different rock textures, so it really appealed to me when Organized Home Remodeling suggested that,” she says.

Some of the other major changes to the kitchen include:

A gorgeous decorative glass window; the window space was pre-existing, but its view was only of the neighboring house’s driveway

A massive built-in pantry with under-mount full extension wood roll outs; keeping items from getting lost in the back

Modern, unique copper lighting above the island – which Morgan sent back to its creator to have it redone to perfection, Carol says

Brand-new custom solid wood cabinetry, replacing lower-grade cabinets that had begun to show their age, with in-cabinet lighting and glass shelves

A range with two ovens – a standard-size one and a small one on the bottom for smaller items such as cookies or stuffing

A large farmhouse sink without a divider, accommodating the biggest trays

Lovely travertine tile walls, which offer an upscale, rustic look and are easier to clean than brick

A full-size, counter-depth refrigerator

Elegant quartz countertops

Improvements Beyond the Kitchen

Also transformed is the kitchen’s connection to the rest of the house. An attention-grabbing reclaimed barnwood beam between the kitchen and family room pulls the two rooms together.

“The kitchen and the family room are completely open to each other now,” Carol says.

A fun and must-needed coffee station with a drawer for K-cups is just outside the kitchen so the Lowerys can sip their morning brew in the cozy living room. And in the evening, they will use their new bar with a built-in wine refrigerator to cap off a busy day.

“Everybody’s always in the kitchen, so that pulls the beverages out of the kitchen and makes the whole space usable from an entertaining standpoint,” says Carol.

The fireplace in the family room remains intact, but the mantle always looked overly fancy, Carol says. It was replaced with a mantle of striking yet rustic reclaimed wood. This better fits the homey, cheerful atmosphere of the sitting room.

Louis Parrish, author of Cooking As Therapy-How to Keep Your Souffle Up and Your Depression Quotient Down, says that if you can organize your kitchen, you can organize your life. Thanks to Organized Home Remodeling, the Lowerys have accomplished that and more.

To see this project and more, visit www.organizedhomeremodeling.com.

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.