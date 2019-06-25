Clintonville oasis bathroom wins award | Get inspired!

We’re in the heat of summer, which means hot weather and constant sunshine. It’s time for lounging in pools, perfecting gardening skills and playing outside with the family; but let’s be real – those activities result in a well-needed shower. Why not make it a spa-like experience?

In the heart of Clintonville, a local homeowner hired Dave Fox Design Build Remodelers to transform their master bathroom into a modern oasis. Regardless of the tiny space, the remodel is big in style and even won a 2019 Regional CotY Award.

Before the bathroom though, Dave Fox actually worked with the homeowner to completely redesign the kitchen. Going from a dark, cramped space to a bright area with a massive island, the kitchen renovation was collaborative and created trust between Dave Fox and the homeowner.

“Because there was that mutual trust, we could challenge each other in a really fun way; the homeowner let us take a lot of creative liberties with the master bathroom,” says Michelle Mixter, the Dave Fox interior designer for the projects. “She really let us dive in and create a really amazing space; this is a vacation the homeowner gets to enjoy every day.”

The bathroom is long and narrow, which created quite the challenge. It required hours of meticulous measurements and brainstorming ways to make the space feel larger.

“We wanted this to feel like a true retreat.” - Michelle Mixter

The key word to describe the master bathroom? Seamless.

All the walls are tiled, which allows for continuous flow (no breaks from what could be painted walls to a tiled shower). The floor is also seamless into the shower – the drain was merely sloped to prevent flooding. The wide mirror reflects everything, visually enlarging the space. Even the vanity features long, horizontal lines that never break up, regardless of it having two drawers on the left and a door on the right.

“Not just from an aesthetic standpoint but from a functional standpoint we were able to accomplish a lot in a very small space and make it look beautiful,” Mixter says.

Some of the most functional aspects are in the shower and include a small cubby to hide products and a tiny footstool perfect for washing toes and heels.

On the other side of the room, the toilet was replaced with a floating, seemingly tankless bowl (Psst, it’s in the wall and backs into the hall closet), and custom-made cabinets fit like a glove along the back wall. Talk about utilizing storage in a small space.

“We wanted this to feel like a true retreat,” Mixter says. “When there is a lot of visual clutter out in our lives, it’s not a relaxing space, so we wanted to integrate storage to hide all the product.”

What seems like a simple bathroom is actually an extremely thought-out design that utilizes every square inch in the most fashionable manner. So next time you’re rinsing off after a day in the sun, contemplate if your bathroom is truly a vacation for life.

The Details Matter

Apart from the award-winning bathroom, Dave Fox also remodeled the kitchen, a powder room and hall bathroom in the Clintonville home. From rich colors to recreating 1920s pizazz, these projects will inspire your next renovation.

Kitchen

Mixter wanted to stay true to the rich hardwood found in most Clintonville homes. The new island features walnut cabinets – opposite the white cabinets on the walls – to not only break up the whiteness, but because dark wood is more durable for feet-swinging bar sitters.

Hall Bath

Original white and black subway tile used to wrap around the room, but now a new tile – almost identical to the old tile – completes the space with a fresh yet throwback feel.

Powder Room

Brushed brass is back and classier than ever. The homeowner found brass sconces to complement the rich plum wallpaper and new, vintage mirror.

Lydia Freudenberg is the brand loyalty specialist. Feedback welcome at lfreudenberg@cityscenemediagroup.com.