Bathroom remodel swaps locations of the closet and shower spaces

When the remodel of this Westerville-area master suite began, the bathroom was dedicating far too much space to an outdated bathtub, while the two closets and the hallway between them were much too compact.

Eight weeks later, the former bathroom is a spacious walk-in closet, and the former hallway/closet space is a much more contemporary bathroom. The two spaces completely traded places, and the result is a bath area that far better suits the home.

The Orange Township house was built in 1993 and, until last year, the bathroom showed it. The biggest tell was a great big bathtub gobbling up real estate in the corner, though the floor tile patterns and mirror treatments certainly didn’t help.

“They had the big corner tub and they had all this unused floor space in the middle of the bathroom that’s just a waste,” says Steller Construction owner Bryan Lipps, who managed the project.

The homeowners were more interested in a sizable shower and storage-friendly vanity area. They also wanted more from their closets; those two cramped spaces on either side of the hallway weren’t going to cut it any longer.

The new design, put together by Steller, repurposes the space once occupied by the tub, shower and vanity for a colossal closet, with an enormous amount of built-in shelving and an island in the center. Meanwhile, the old closet space now has a straight vanity – the old one had a 90-degree angle smack in the middle, which caused no end of inconvenience in the mornings – as well as a huge walk-in shower with all the accouterments.

Though the new bathroom certainly has its share of highlights, the centerpiece is unquestionably the shower. Measuring 52 inches by 84 inches, it sports a zero-entry design with a stone threshold and marble tile – no need for a door – and it takes up the space previously occupied by one of the closets.

“The stone thresholds in the shower are all coordinated with the countertops, so they’ve got that custom quartz tied in through the bathroom,” Lipps says.

Other points of note include the linear drain, which is in a metal finish that matches the shower valve hardware, and the recessed niches throughout. A heated bar keeps hanging towels warm as

soon as someone steps out of the shower, while multiple shower heads establish its modern character.

The vanity, meanwhile, now clocks in at 129 inches, with two sinks and a significant increase in cabinetry.

One of the biggest challenges of the remodel process was the installation of two new skylights. It was a time-consuming process, Lipps says, but the skylights bring in an enormous amount of natural light now, and natural light was a priority for the homeowners.

Other highlights of the bathroom itself include:

New hardwood flooring with custom inlays, replacing the dated tiling

New lighting throughout the space, including backlighting for the mirrors

Pocket doors connecting the bathroom to the master bedroom

Custom electrical outlets inside the cabinets for more convenient charging

The 120-square-foot closet is a room unto itself. Custom organizers line the walls, offering the homeowners all the convenience they can handle for organizing clothes and accessories.

And no description of the room can omit the closet island, a concept that has been growing in popularity. The island can be used for ironing or laying out multiple outfits, and it’s equipped with a pullout bench to make it easier to put on shoes.

“If we have enough room and there’s enough space in the middle, it’s just a great area,” Lipps says.

Garth Bishop is a contributing editor. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.