Outdoor living rooms rising in popularity in central Ohio

Courtesy of Cameron Carr

The rising popularity of outdoor living spaces predates the pandemic, but interest has grown even more as people look for ways to get comfortable without leaving home or entertain guests without going inside.

Eighty-two percent of homeowners surveyed by Brown Jordan Outdoor Kitchens for its 2021 Outdoor Living Report said they were more interested in updating their outdoor living spaces now than they were before the pandemic.

Inalee Tan, owner of Thomas General Contracting Corp. in Johnstown, specializes in outdoor spaces. She’s in the process of upgrading her own space to best accommodate relaxation and entertaining family.

“I believe that, when someone wants to do an outdoor space, find what’s really important to them, it shouldn’t be a cookie cutter,” Tan says. “I’m totally against that. Look at the space, imagine what it is you want here. What do you want the space to do?”

The intention for the space guides many of the decisions that need to be made, Tan says, whether the main priority is relaxation, activity or something else.

Firepits & Fireplaces

Firepits are still hot items to have in backyards. However, if you’re thinking about upgrading or further incorporating one into your space, think about more sustainable options such as a gas firepit or an electric fire table over the traditional wood- or coal-burning contraptions.

Fireplace and firepits can be built in and around a space as the focal point, or one of the focal points, creating a solution for heating on chilly evenings as well as a gathering space. Solo Stove

firepits, which first appeared in 2011, have quicky grown into a popular and relatively smoke-free option.

Outdoor Kitchens

Durability is very important to homeowners making decisions for an outdoor kitchen, the Brown Jordan poll found. Everyday wear and tear and resilience against the elements edged out considerations over price.

This is no doubt a consideration for outdoor kitchens in Ohio backyards. There are many materials on the market that fit this need, including concrete and Dekton, which can mimic many different materials. Tan is installing concrete countertops and concrete furniture in her space.

Personal Touches

Tan is adding several personal touches to her backyard space, including a fountain with a Chinese gate to welcome health, wealth and happiness, along with brass plates to commemorate her and her partner’s ancestors.

The forces of wind, fire, earth and metal will also be incorporated into her design, with a feng shui element contributing to the construction of the space.

Luxury Spaces

Another emerging trend is adding major luxury items to entertainment zones, including outdoor bars with dishwashers, beer kegs, fridges and big grills, as well as large televisions.

Some upgrades don’t require technology and can increase the natural ambiance of an outdoor space. Tan recently tore out her swimming pool to make room for a pergola, a key piece of shading once summer comes around. A moving water feature can add soothing tranquility to an outdoor area.

× Expand Courtesy of Inalee Tan

Claire Miller is an editor. Feedback welcome at cmiller@cityscenemediagroup.com.