Influential color of the year choices favor subdued hues

Very Peri

Pantone

For 2022, Pantone selected an all-new shade. Very Peri, a lovely pigmented blue-purple, is a calming yet invigorating color that creates an energetic environment, though it’s still considered a neutral. This color takes a bold step in exploring home decor as we start to emerge from the isolation of the pandemic (and the winter).

“We are living in transformative times,” Pantone writes on its website. “Very Peri is a symbol of the global zeitgeist of the moment and the transition we are going through.”

Evergreen Fog

Sherwin-Williams

A neutral, calming shade of stone green, Evergreen Fog makes you feel as though you are lost in a quiet forest, albeit right in your living room. A nature-inspired hue, this color and other neutrals that go with it have been very popular with homeowners and influencers alike, as they offer a balance of modern and natural.

October Mist

Benjamin Moore

This quiet, contemplative shade of sage green with a silver-gray underlay is perfect for a concentrated workspace or a cozy living room decked out with plenty of blankets and throw pillows. Much like its Sherwin-Williams counterpart, October Mist speaks to both the outdoors and the indoors, giving off a quiet, eclectic vibe that pairs well with many basic, neutral colors that have become prominent in the last year.

Art & Crafts

Dunn-Edwards

A gorgeous, earthy shade of light brown shot through with reddish undertones, Art & Crafts is made for a relaxed, comforting environment. Imagine coming home after a long day at work and curling up for a nap, surrounded by bedroom walls painted in this rich, soothing shade. This color is truly neutral in the sense that it is versatile and subtle, able to pair with many other colors and patterns, depending on the designer’s choice of course.

