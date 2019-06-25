Parade of Homes 2019 | New look, new focus

By now, it’s no surprise when the BIA Parade of Homes spotlights new, cutting-edge trends in the world of custom homebuilding and design.

This year, though, one entire neighborhood is getting in on a cutting-edge trend, too.

When visitors to the 2019 Parade – slated for July 13-28 – come to see Evans Farm in southern Delaware County, they’ll be seeing the first neighborhood in Ohio to be built in the New Urbanism style.

Preview Party The Parade’s official Preview Party, a sneak peek at the Parade with refreshments and progressive food stations, takes place from 6-10 p.m. July 11. Proceeds benefit charities chosen by the BIA Foundation.

Spectacular Style

The crux of the New Urbanism style is a focus on walkability and engagement with neighbors.

“What that essentially is bringing to the Parade is homes and styles that we have not seen in the Parade of Homes before,” says Jon Melchi, executive director of the Building Industry Association of Central Ohio. “In many ways, the houses are throwbacks to a different time.”

Lot sizes are smaller than usual for the Parade, which means all of this year’s builders have had to put on their thinking caps to figure out how to accommodate a change in principles. Melchi says because the builders were designing New Urbanist homes for the first time, the creativity of what they came up with is unmatched.

“Our folks are very eager to put their best foot forward in Evans Farm,” he says.

The level of detail, craftsmanship, functionality and use of space in the Parade homes are just a few of the aspects Melchi expects will wow patrons.

“These homes are going to look a little different, but they’re just as high-end luxurious as any of our past Parade homes,” he says.

Living Large

Another impressive aspect of the 2019 Parade? Its sheer scope.

A total of 14 homes, created by 12 builders, are on the line-up this year:

3 Pillar and Maronda are each building two homes. One of 3 Pillar’s is the 2019 Foundation Home, proceeds from the sale of which benefit BIA Foundation charities. Parade home prices range from $700,000 to over $1 million.

One key difference from past Parade homes: All of this year’s entries have rear-loading garages, making it easier for builders to make the fronts of their homes spectacular.

“The focus is on the front of the home, especially the front porch,” Melchi says.

A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood

Though the Parade homes are, of course, the showpieces, the rest of the neighborhood is nothing to sneeze at.

Evans Farm is situated on Lewis Center Road, roughly halfway between South Old State Road and U.S. Rt. 23. Homes are located in Berlin and Orange townships, in the Olentangy Local School District.

Melchi mentions the range of price points as a big attraction, which will allow homeowners to enjoy the New Urbanism style and the proximity to the Parade site without spending as much. Community development will begin shortly after the Parade ends, Melchi says, with stores, restaurants and – developers hope – a YMCA close by, per the focus on walkability. Recreational fields are also part of the discussion.

“For a resident of Evans Farm, the concept is that everything you need in your life is walking distance or a bike ride from your home,” Melchi says.

Garth Bishop is a contributing writer. Feedback welcome at feedback@cityscenemediagroup.com.