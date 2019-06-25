Guide to 2019 Parade homes’ most notable features

Bob Webb
- Signature “messy kitchen” with Amish handmade stainless-steel cabinets
- Private apartment with separate entrance situated above garage
- Kids’ room beds that retract into a chalkboard
Alta Design Build
- Twelve different types of tile, including one design flown in from China specifically for the house
- Control4 smart home technology for sound, lighting, security and more
- Hidden theater speakers in family space
Coppertree Homes
- Handmade, built-in barn door, mid-century lighting and wooden beams on main level
- Kitchen island with jeweled top
- Indoor basketball court in garage
Arthur Rutenberg Homes
- Sizable balcony on second floor
- Glass wall-enclosed den
- First-floor laundry room featuring coinvent pass-through from master closet
3 Pillar Homes #1
2019 Foundation Home
- French Country style designed to appeal to female homeowners
- Copper soaker tub in master bathroom
- Loft area with a variety of built-ins for organization and storage
3 Pillar Homes #2
- Rustic brick features designed to appeal to male homeowners
- In-ground pool and outdoor fireplace
- Galley kitchen leading into pub room
Kenric Fine Homes
- Reclaimed wood throughout house, including pinwheeled hardwood ceiling for great room
- Lower-level bourbon bar
- Two-story front porch accessible from master bedroom
Stonecliff Homes
- Breezeway-accessible screened-in porch overlooking paver patio and raised flower beds
- Master bedroom coffee bar
- First responders/firefighter-themed lower level
Maronda Homes #1
- Elaborate second-story children’s play room
- Backyard bocce court
- Wildlife garden with mosaic sunken fire pit
Maronda Homes #2
- Pocket office loaded with built-ins
- Loft area with impressive tile wall
- Spacious lower-level bar
Sierra Custom Homes
- Twelve-foot, custom-built kitchen cabinets
- Oversized front porch opening onto large veranda
- Sizable, multi-layered chef sink
Guzzo & Garner Custom Builders
- Adult lounge featuring bar, large flat-screen, fireplace and speakeasy theme
- Steamed walnut floors
- Kitchen equipped with impressive wine pantry
P&D Builders
- Reclaimed wood from Ohio barns all throughout, including bar top and kitchen shelves
- Courtyard with outdoor bar accessible from inside
- Expansive gaming area
Cua Builders
- Coastal theme with painted brick, white oak floors and shiplap siding
- Glass-enclosed, temperature-regulated wine cellar
- Upper-level flex room for possible art studio
