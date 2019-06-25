Guide to 2019 Parade homes’ most notable features

Get the inside scoop of the details at the 2019 Parde of Homes

Bob Webb

  • Signature “messy kitchen” with Amish handmade stainless-steel cabinets
  • Private apartment with separate entrance situated above garage
  • Kids’ room beds that retract into a chalkboard

Alta Design Build

  • Twelve different types of tile, including one design flown in from China specifically for the house
  • Control4 smart home technology for sound, lighting, security and more
  • Hidden theater speakers in family space

Coppertree Homes

  • Handmade, built-in barn door, mid-century lighting and wooden beams on main level
  • Kitchen island with jeweled top
  • Indoor basketball court in garage

Arthur Rutenberg Homes

  • Sizable balcony on second floor
  • Glass wall-enclosed den
  • First-floor laundry room featuring coinvent pass-through from master closet

3 Pillar Homes #1

2019 Foundation Home

  • French Country style designed to appeal to female homeowners
  • Copper soaker tub in master bathroom
  • Loft area with a variety of built-ins for organization and storage

3 Pillar Homes #2

  • Rustic brick features designed to appeal to male homeowners
  • In-ground pool and outdoor fireplace
  • Galley kitchen leading into pub room

Kenric Fine Homes

  • Reclaimed wood throughout house, including pinwheeled hardwood ceiling for great room
  • Lower-level bourbon bar
  • Two-story front porch accessible from master bedroom

Stonecliff Homes

  • Breezeway-accessible screened-in porch overlooking paver patio and raised flower beds
  • Master bedroom coffee bar
  • First responders/firefighter-themed lower level

Maronda Homes #1

  • Elaborate second-story children’s play room
  • Backyard bocce court
  • Wildlife garden with mosaic sunken fire pit

Maronda Homes #2

  • Pocket office loaded with built-ins
  • Loft area with impressive tile wall
  • Spacious lower-level bar

Sierra Custom Homes

  • Twelve-foot, custom-built kitchen cabinets
  • Oversized front porch opening onto large veranda
  • Sizable, multi-layered chef sink

Guzzo & Garner Custom Builders

  • Adult lounge featuring bar, large flat-screen, fireplace and speakeasy theme
  • Steamed walnut floors
  • Kitchen equipped with impressive wine pantry

P&D Builders

  • Reclaimed wood from Ohio barns all throughout, including bar top and kitchen shelves
  • Courtyard with outdoor bar accessible from inside
  • Expansive gaming area

Cua Builders

  • Coastal theme with painted brick, white oak floors and shiplap siding
  • Glass-enclosed, temperature-regulated wine cellar
  • Upper-level flex room for possible art studio

